Netflix Games is launching on November 3

Netflix will officially launch Netflix Games tomorrow via its existing mobile app, allowing subscribers to access a selection of titles at no extra cost.

The streaming company announced plans to expand its video game business earlier this year, and said it wanted to bake an Apple Arcade-style service into existing subscription tiers.

Now we know exactly how that plan will unfold, with Netflix explaining its current mobile app will be updated with a games tab that will grant access to "exclusive games with no ads, no additional fees, and no in-app purchases."

Netflix Games will launch first on Android, and will let users download and play five titles including Stranger Things: 1984, Stranger Things 3, Shooting Hoops, Card Blast, and Teeter Up. The company added that iOS support is on the way alongside even more games.

Netflix subscribers will be able to access Netflix Games by logging into the Netflix app and then accessing Netflix Games from the homepage or games tab. After that, they'll need to select the title they wish to play, download it from their smartphone's app store, and play it through the Netflix app.

Outlining the company's long-term ambitions for Netflix Games, Mike Verdu, VP of game development, said Netflix intends to cater to all audiences.

"Just like our series, films and specials, we want to design games for any level of play and every kind of player, whether you're a beginner or a lifelong gamer," said Verdu. "And we're just getting started. We're excited to continue improving our mobile gaming experience and adding to our entertainment offering in the months ahead."

The launch of Netflix Games comes just weeks after the company purchased Oxenfree developer Night School Studio.