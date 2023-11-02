NetEase Games taps former World of Warcraft lead to create new MMO

NetEase Games has tapped Riot Games and Blizzard veteran Greg Street to lead a new studio called Fantastic Pixel Castle.

The Chinese company said Fantastic Pixel will create a new triple-A MMO codenamed Ghost that's set in a new fantasy universe.

Street, who previously served as lead systems designer on World of Warcraft before moving to Riot Games, where he held a variety of executive roles, will oversee development on the new MMO as studio head at Fantastic Pixel.

He'll be working alongside a team comprising devs with decades of experiences working on titles like World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Guild Wars 2, Fortnite, Overwatch, and Valorant.

NetEase said Fantastic Pixel will implement a "remote-first" structure and will "provide each individual the autonomy and support needed to bring Ghost to life."

Player-centric design at Fantastic Pixel Castle

According to Street, the nascent studio will heavily involve players in the production process and work to incorporate feedback early and often.

"We want to demonstrate our commitment to open communication and development in front of players," he said. "MMOs are arguably one of the most challenging genres of games to make, but we have some big advantages. We are a fully remote studio, allowing us to hire the best game developers, and we plan to stay small, so that we can iterate on our design quickly.

"This is possible because NetEase Games is a strategic partner that understands our vision, and gives us the creative autonomy, resources and support to be successful."

NetEase has expanded significantly in 2023, opening a number of studios including Bad Brain Studios, Anchor Point, Spliced Inc, and PinCool. It has also made some notable acquisitions in recent years including Detroit: Become Human developer Quantic Dream and Vancouver-based support studio Skybox Labs.