informa
/
/
Business
1 MIN READ
News

NetEase acquires Vancouver studio SkyBox Labs

Every game publisher needs a support studio on hand.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
January 06, 2023
Logo for game developer SkyBox Labs.

NetEase has acquired developer SkyBox Labs for an undisclosed fee. Per the press release, the 12-year-old studio will continue to operate independently while also "working closely with existing and new partners to pursue creative opportunities and co-develop titles in the PC and console space."

SkyBox is best known for helping co-develop games with studios such as 343 Industries (Halo Infinite, plus Halo 5 and its Forge Mode) and Bethesda (Fallout 76). 

Because Canada is a popular hub for game developers (particularly Montreal), SkyBox's presence allows NetEase to acquire more talent and increase its presence in the western game space. Considering the number of studios NetEase acquired or formed during 2022 (like Quantic Dream and Jar of Sparks), a support studio or two eases the game development process.

NetEase's partnerships president Simon Zhu added that it would will provide its new subsidiary with "resources and execution capabilities so that SkyBox Labs can "achieve faster scale while maintaining the quality of work the studio is known for." 

Outside of games it's co-developed, SkyBox has also made its own titles, such as 2019's Stela. It's unclear if the studio will get other opportunities in the future to create its own original works. 

SkyBox co-founder Shyang Kong said that NetEase acquisition will allow the developers to take advantage of its parent company's resources and grow in the Canadian games space. "We remain committed to growing our presence in Canada, supporting our current and future partners, and co-developing more triple-A games for some of the biggest studios around the world."

NetEase's full acquisition of SkyBox comes a handful of months after it invested in Rebel Wolves, the studio headed up by The Witcher 3 director Konrad Tomaszkiewicz.

ConsolePC

Latest Jobs

PLAYERUNKNOWN Productions

Hybrid (Amsterdam, Netherlands)
1.03.23
Senior Core Engine Programmer

PLAYERUNKNOWN Productions

Hybrid (Amsterdam, Netherlands)
1.03.23
Technical Artist

Sword and Wand, Inc

Remote (Full Time Remote - US Only)
12.06.22
Senior Level Designer

University of Central Florida

Orlando, FL, USA
1.03.23
Instructor or Lecturer, Games and Interactive Media
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Subscribe to
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer Newsletter

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Subscribe to

Game Developer Newsletter

Get daily Game Developer top stories every morning straight into your inbox

Subscribe
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more