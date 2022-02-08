informa
Business
Nacon acquires Edge of Eternity developer Midgar Studio

The deal will allow Nacon to explore new genres and markets.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
February 08, 2022
French publisher Nacon has acquired Edge of Eternity developer Midgar Studio for an undisclosed fee.

Formed in 2008, Midgar cut its teeth co-developing parkour title, Hover, before spending the next seven years working on its ode to JRPGs old and new, Edge of Eternity.

Nacon explained it purchased Midgar in a bid to "add new expertise to its portfolio," with company president and CEO Alain Falc expressing a desire to explore new markets.

"Midgar Studio makes high-quality games in a segment that we have not yet specialized in. By combining the studio's expertise with our own on the publishing side, we will soon be able to offer our players new, high-quality, French-made gaming experiences," said Falc.

The deal means Nacon's video game division now includes 15 development offices spread across France, Belgium, Italy, Canada, and Australia.

The move comes a few months after Nacon purchased Dead In studio Ishtar Games to create a new indie publishing label. 

