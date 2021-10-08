informa
Nacon acquires Dead In studio Ishtar Games to create indie publishing label

The new label has been tasked with delivering "high-potential independent games."
Chris Kerr
News Editor
October 08, 2021

French publisher Nacon has fully-acquired Dead In developer Ishtar Games to create an indie publishing label.

Ishtar, which has offices in Bordeaux and Lille, is best known for working on survival-management games like Dead in Bermuda and Dead in Vinland.

Under the Nacon banner, the company has been charged with managing the Ishtar label,' a new business arm focused on the creation and marketing of "high-potential independent games."

"Ishtar Games' teams will have the task of developing new indie nuggets through deep and innovative universes and gameplay, such as their upcoming title Lakeburg Legacies announced at E3, as well as signing partnerships with various independent studios in order to develop and promote a large catalogue of games," reads a press release.

Nacon explained Ishtar will keep its editorial independence, but will be able to leverage its marketing resources when required.

Ishtar co-founder and creative director Matthieu Richez will continue to lead the studio moving forward. The deal, the details of which remain undisclosed, means Nacon now operates 14 development studios worldwide.

