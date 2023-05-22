MyGames opens creative hub in Abu Dhabi to drive MENA expansion

MyGames has partnered with AD Gaming to launch a new regional hub in Abu Dhabi and expand its presence in the MENA region.

The Warface publisher described the Middle East as one of the most "vibrant" and "fastest-growing" markets in the world.

The nascent team will operate out of the Yas Creative Hub and focus on game development, research, localization, and publishing. The hub will be supported by MyGames' investment arm, MGVC, which will step up its efforts to identify and support promising game studios in the region.

"We are thrilled to establish our regional hub in Abu Dhabi, which is a strategic location with a thriving gaming ecosystem," said company CEO, Vladimir Nikolsky.

Yas Creative Hub

"Abu Dhabi serves as a gateway to the fast-growing MENA market, and MyGames recognizes its importance for the entire gaming industry. We look forward to collaborating with local partners and talent to drive the industry forward. This is just one step in our expansion strategy to build our presence in high-growth markets by embedding our team in local gaming communities."

The news comes shortly after MyGames established a new Premium Games Division to diversify its portfolio by expanding beyond the world of free-to-play.

Commenting on the move in April, the new head of that division, Eugenio Vitale, said the company is "well-positioned to deliver versatile gaming experiences to people across the globe."