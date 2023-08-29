A pair of employees at NASCAR Rivals maker Motorsport Games successfully sued their employer for unpaid wages. Between the two individual cases, the two unnamed employees received overall payment of $24,600.

Per Insider Gaming, nearly 30 developers at Motorsport threatened legal action earlier this year after months of going without pay. The outlet alleges that the affected staff (who are said to be Russian) haven't been paid since October 2022, and were unable to be paid due to Russia's ongoing war with the Ukraine.

Motorsport is an international studio, and the current war has affected residents in both countries. In the case of Russia, some studios have elected to cut ties with the country in the form of shutting down digital storefronts and halting sales in the region.

Reportedly, the studio offered to move its Russian staff members from Moscow to Georgia, but didn't compensate those who relocated. It was further claimed that the affected employees warned management that they would file a lawsuit if "all debts of the company to employees from the NASCAR team are not paid by January 25 [2023]."

What's happening over at Motorsport Games

One source speaking to Insider Gaming said that Motorsport staff were promised pay for months and never given a firm date. "Every time it’s brought up again," they said, "there are excuses being made."

When the staff relocated to Georgia, that led to new contracts being formed. Due to the geographical transition, it's claimed that Georgian staff now receive nearly 20 percent less pay than when they lived in Russia. And those who did choose to relocate are still said to be having trouble with proper pay.

As noted by GamesIndustry, Motorsport has other wage-related lawsuits waiting in the wings. One case will have its final decision made on September 12, and another on September 21. In the case of the latter, that hearing will concern eight staff members.

Further information on the alleged inner workings of Motorsport and its inability to pay its employees can be read here.