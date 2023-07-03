Minecraft earned four times as much revenue on Switch compared to Xbox

Minecraft generated roughly four times as much revenue on Nintendo Switch than it did on Xbox throughout 2021.

That's according to Xbox CFO Tim Stuart, who was explaining how the creative sandbox title performs on different platforms during the FTC vs. Microsoft trial.

In a transcript highlighted by Tweaktown, Stuart explained that Minecraft pulled in more revenue on rival platforms like PlayStation and Nintendo Switch throughout 2021, and described the title as one of the company's "most profitable, if not the most profitable" first-party game.

When asked whether Minecraft is a "significant revenue driver for Xbox," Stuart replied with a succinct "yes." He then proceeded to explain that, when compared with other platforms, Xbox is the "smallest" revenue driver as far as Minecraft is concerned.

He added the game is "roughly twice as big" on PlayStation compared to Xbox, and "four times as big as Xbox" on the Nintendo Switch.

Stuart used those metrics as a springboard to share more details about Microsoft's cross-platform philosophy.

"We were one of the first to allow cross-platform play in Minecraft. We allowed entitlements to roam, logins to roam, which allows gamers to roam across multiple platforms," he said.

"We operate in the gaming market. Gaming market has many platforms, many devices, many users, if the gaming market is growing it's good for us. Some of the decisions we made we believe it is good for us but it is also good for the industry. So a rising tide raises all boats.

"The strength of a game like minecraft comes from its cross-platform play. You'd lose a significant revenue stream if you didn't keep supporting that."

The FTC has taken Microsoft to court in a bid to halt its proposed $68.7 billion merger with Activision Blizzard. After hearing all the arguments from those involved, the industry is now waiting on the verdict of Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley.