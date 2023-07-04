informa
Microsoft's Activision Blizzard merger approved in South Africa

The merger has been "unconditionally approved" by The Competition Tribunal.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
July 04, 2023
Key artwork for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

South Africa's competition regulator, The Competition Tribunal, has "unconditionally approved" Microsoft's proposed acquisition of Call of Duty publisher Activision Blizzard.

The Tribunal said the reasons for its decision will be "issued in due course," but reiterated that it has approved the deal without any conditions.

The proposed $68.7 billion merger has so far been approved in a number of regions including the EU, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and Brazil

It hasn't been a clean sweep, however, with UK regulator the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) blocking the deal over fears it will allow Microsoft to dominate the nascent cloud gaming market.

The deal is also being impeded in the United States, with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) taking Microsoft to court to halt the deal.

