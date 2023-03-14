Microsoft has signed a 10-year partnership with cloud gaming platform Boosteroid, and was quick to mention how the deal will help it bring Activision Blizzard's PC titles to customers should its proposed $68.7 billion merger gain approval.

Boosteroid is billed as the largest global independent cloud gaming provider, with the platform granting one-click access to PC titles across a range of devices including smartphones and laptops.

The platform, which is run by a software team based in Ukraine, recently passed 4 million users globally. Xbox boss Phil Spencer said Microsoft has partnered with Boosteroid so it can "give everyone more ways to play their favorite games, across devices."

"Bringing Xbox PC games to Boosteroid members, including Activision Blizzard titles such as Call of Duty once the deal closes, is yet another step in realizing that vision," continued Spencer in a press release.

Will the Microsoft Boosteroid partnership please regulators?

Microsoft has been incredibly vocal about how a recent string of partnerships–which includes a 10-year deal with Nintendo and a new partnership with Nvidia–will allow it to bring Call of Duty to a huge number of players should it succeed in acquiring Activision Blizzard.

The deal is currently being scrutinized by regulators in key regions such as the UK, EU, and USA over fears it could enable Microsoft to make major franchises, such as Call of Duty, platform exclusive to overtake and potentially foreclose its rivals.

Microsoft has attempted to allay those fears by laying out plans to bring Activision Blizzard properties to other platforms, and has started to put concrete agreements in place in what appears to be a concentrated effort to appease regulators.

For Boosteroid, the partnership is meaningful for other reasons. The company claims the deal is a sign of "Microsoft's ongoing commitment to Ukraine" and will allow the company to support local development and further invest in the country's economic recovery.

With development operations based mostly in Kyiv and Kharkiv, Boosteroid has been directly impacted by the Russian invasion. It says two of its offices in Kharkiv have been damaged by Russian missile attacks, but despite those (unimaginable) setbacks, the company has continued to grow.

Since the beginning of 2023, Boosteroid has announced steps to bring extra cloud-based gaming services to Mac, Chromebooks, Android set-top boxes, and LG televisions. It has also continued to offer cloud game streaming through browser-based and dedicated applications for platforms including Windows, Linux, Android, Android TV, and macOS.

"Boosteroid shares Microsoft’s vision of bringing games to as many people, places and platforms as possible. It has long been our goal to provide gamers with an opportunity to enjoy their favorite titles on any device close at hand," said Ivan Shvaichenko, Boosteroid CEO. "Today’s announcement is yet another step in this direction."

