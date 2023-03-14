informa
/
/
Business
2 MIN READ
News

Microsoft inks 10-year deal to bring PC titles to cloud streaming platform Boosteroid

It didn't take Microsoft long to mention how the deal will help it bring Activision Blizzard titles, including Call of Duty, to the masses.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
March 14, 2023
A screenshot from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II showing a squad of soldiers on a shipping tanker

Microsoft has signed a 10-year partnership with cloud gaming platform Boosteroid, and was quick to mention how the deal will help it bring Activision Blizzard's PC titles to customers should its proposed $68.7 billion merger gain approval.

Boosteroid is billed as the largest global independent cloud gaming provider, with the platform granting one-click access to PC titles across a range of devices including smartphones and laptops.

The platform, which is run by a software team based in Ukraine, recently passed 4 million users globally. Xbox boss Phil Spencer said Microsoft has partnered with Boosteroid so it can "give everyone more ways to play their favorite games, across devices."

"Bringing Xbox PC games to Boosteroid members, including Activision Blizzard titles such as Call of Duty once the deal closes, is yet another step in realizing that vision," continued Spencer in a press release.

Will the Microsoft Boosteroid partnership please regulators?

Microsoft has been incredibly vocal about how a recent string of partnerships–which includes a 10-year deal with Nintendo and a new partnership with Nvidia–will allow it to bring Call of Duty to a huge number of players should it succeed in acquiring Activision Blizzard.

The deal is currently being scrutinized by regulators in key regions such as the UK, EU, and USA over fears it could enable Microsoft to make major franchises, such as Call of Duty, platform exclusive to overtake and potentially foreclose its rivals.

Microsoft has attempted to allay those fears by laying out plans to bring Activision Blizzard properties to other platforms, and has started to put concrete agreements in place in what appears to be a concentrated effort to appease regulators. 

For Boosteroid, the partnership is meaningful for other reasons. The company claims the deal is a sign of "Microsoft's ongoing commitment to Ukraine" and will allow the company to support local development and further invest in the country's economic recovery.

With development operations based mostly in Kyiv and Kharkiv, Boosteroid has been directly impacted by the Russian invasion. It says two of its offices in Kharkiv have been damaged by Russian missile attacks, but despite those (unimaginable) setbacks, the company has continued to grow.

Since the beginning of 2023, Boosteroid has announced steps to bring extra cloud-based gaming services to Mac, Chromebooks, Android set-top boxes, and LG televisions. It has also continued to offer cloud game streaming through browser-based and dedicated applications for platforms including Windows, Linux, Android, Android TV, and macOS.

"Boosteroid shares Microsoft’s vision of bringing games to as many people, places and platforms as possible. It has long been our goal to provide gamers with an opportunity to enjoy their favorite titles on any device close at hand," said Ivan Shvaichenko, Boosteroid CEO. "Today’s announcement is yet another step in this direction."

The CloudPC

Latest Jobs

IO Interactive

Hybrid (Malmö, Sweden)
3.02.23
Gameplay Director (Project Fantasy)

Arizona State University

Los Angeles, CA, USA
2.27.23
Assistant Professor of XR Technologies

IO Interactive

Hybrid (Copenhagen, Denmark)
3.02.23
Animation Tech Programmer

Purdue University

West Lafayette, IN, USA
3.02.23
Assistant Professor in Game Design and Development
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Advertise with
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Advertise with

Game Developer

Engage game professionals and drive sales using an array of Game Developer media solutions to meet your objectives.

Learn More
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more