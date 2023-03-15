Microsoft has entered into a 10-year partnership with Japanese cloud gaming provider Ubitus K.K. to bring Xbox PC titles and—potentially—Activision Blizzard franchises to more players (should the $68.7 billion deal gain approval).

The deal is the second agreement Microsoft has penned with a game streaming company in the space of two days, with the Xbox maker yesterday entering into a similar partnership with Ukraine-based cloud platform, Boostreroid.

Ubitus describes itself as a "cloud gaming enabler" that works with other companies to build cloud gaming platforms.

It's currently unclear exactly how the partnership will enable Microsoft to bring its PC titles and Activision Blizzard properties other players. The news was tweeted out by Xbox boss Phil Spencer, who neglected to provide more details.

"Microsoft and Ubitus, a leading cloud gaming provider, have signed a 10-year partnership to stream Xbox PC Games as well as Activision Blizzard titles after the acquisition closes. Our commitment is to give more players, more choice," wrote Spencer.

Microsoft wants to show regulators it can play nice

Reading between the lines, it wouldn't be outlandish to suggest that Microsoft's recent string of partnerships is designed to show regulators poring over its proposed Activision Blizzard that it'll be willing to share the spoils should it gain approval.

As we've already mentioned, it's been roughly 24 hours since the company announced plans to partner with Boosteroid, while it has also agreed 10-year partnerships with Nintendo and Nvidia to bring Activision Blizzard titles, including Call of Duty, to each company's respective platforms.

Given regulators in the UK, EU, and USA have expressed concerns that Microsoft's ongoing Activision Blizzard merger could give it an advantage over rivals by allowing it to make key franchises such as Call of Duty platform exclusive, it seems Microsoft is hoping to allay those worries sooner rather than later.