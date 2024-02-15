Sponsored By

4A's last game continues to bring in sales half a decade later.

Justin Carter

February 15, 2024

1 Min Read
Key art for Metro Exodus.
Image via 4A Games/Deep Silver.

At a Glance

  • The post-apocalyptic shooter gets to turn five and hit a new sales milestone in the same day.

4A Games celebrated Metro Exodus' fifth birthday on Twitter by revealing the game has sold over 10 million copies worldwide.

The first-person shooter was originally released on February 15, 2019, for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. It sold 6 million by 2022, showing the game has a long tail.

Last year, 4A put out Metro Exodus' SDK for owners of the game (or its enhanced edition). Players can use it to make their own standalone works, and word of mouth about that likely helped boost sales.

Where will Metro stop next?

The Metro games are based on the post-apocalyptic book series from Dmitry Glukhovsky. The next game in the series is Metro Awakening, a VR title from Vertigo Games.

4A was purchased by Embracer in 2020. Along with Dead Island, Metro is one of the Swedish company's more active properties, and has yet to be affected by its frequent layoffs.

In that same Twitter post, 4A teased its new upcoming mainline Metro. The sequel was mentioned in 2020 after Glukhovsky previously said he would be involved with its story.

That unannounced project will come "when it's ready," said 4A. But until then, it thanked players "for coming on the journey so far with us."

About the Author(s)

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Kim and Harry in key art for 2019's Disco Elysium.
Business
Report: ZA/UM will lay off 25 percent of staff after recent project cancellationReport: ZA/UM will lay off 25 percent of staff after recent project cancellation
byJustin Carter
Feb 15, 2024
2 Min Read
The Flying Wild Hog office in Poland
Business
Embracer-owned studio Flying Wild Hog has unionizedEmbracer-owned studio Flying Wild Hog has unionized
byChris Kerr
Feb 15, 2024
2 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated
Mar 18 - Mar 22, 2024
GDC is the game industry's premier professional event, championing game developers and the advancement of their craft.
Learn More

Featured Blogs

Design
Can Ryukishi07’s “Sound Novels” be considered Games?
Can Ryukishi07’s “Sound Novels” be considered Games?

Feb 14, 2024

Audio
The Big Index 2024: Articles for Game Music Composers
The Big Index 2024: Articles for Game Music Composers

Feb 13, 2024

Business
Every Game Has the Community It Deserves
Every Game Has the Community It Deserves

Feb 12, 2024