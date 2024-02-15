4A Games celebrated Metro Exodus' fifth birthday on Twitter by revealing the game has sold over 10 million copies worldwide.

The first-person shooter was originally released on February 15, 2019, for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. It sold 6 million by 2022, showing the game has a long tail.

Last year, 4A put out Metro Exodus' SDK for owners of the game (or its enhanced edition). Players can use it to make their own standalone works, and word of mouth about that likely helped boost sales.

Where will Metro stop next?

The Metro games are based on the post-apocalyptic book series from Dmitry Glukhovsky. The next game in the series is Metro Awakening, a VR title from Vertigo Games.

4A was purchased by Embracer in 2020. Along with Dead Island, Metro is one of the Swedish company's more active properties, and has yet to be affected by its frequent layoffs.

In that same Twitter post, 4A teased its new upcoming mainline Metro. The sequel was mentioned in 2020 after Glukhovsky previously said he would be involved with its story.

That unannounced project will come "when it's ready," said 4A. But until then, it thanked players "for coming on the journey so far with us."