informa
/
/
Business
1 MIN READ
News

Meta has sold almost 20 million Quest headsets

The milestone was reached with the company's next headset, the Meta Quest 3, on the horizon.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
March 01, 2023
A rendering of the Meta Quest 2 headset

Meta has sold almost 20 million Quest headsets to date, according to company VP for VR, Mark Rabkin.

As reported by The Verge, Rabkin shared the milestone during a roadmap presentation focused on the company's VR and AR efforts.

During the presentation, workers at the company formerly known as Facebook were told that Meta's upcoming Quest 3 headset will be thinner than the Quest 2, but twice as powerful.

The headset, slated to launch later this year, will also cost a little bit more than the Quest 2 headset, which retails for $399.

A Metaverse Quest

The news comes as Meta attempts to navigate choppy waters in a bid to realize its nascent metaverse dream. 

Last month, The Washington Post reported that the company is preparing to lay off thousands of workers and toss some projects on the scrapheap.

That story was published just months after Meta confirmed it would be cutting 11,000 jobs–so around 13 percent of its work force–including some within its Reality Labs division.

Reality Labs houses Meta's augmented and virtual reality related consumer hardware, software, and content, and the segment is haemorrhaging cash.

According to Meta's financial report for the full year ended December 31, 2022, Reality Labs delivered an operating loss of $13.7 billion across the entire fiscal year.

Company CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the Meta Quest 2 "did quite well" in terms of sales, however, but Meta is still braced for more losses in 2023.

"On Reality Labs, we still expect our full year Reality Labs losses to increase in 2023, and we're going to continue to invest meaningfully in this area given the significant long-term opportunities that we see," said Meta CFO, Susan Li, back in February.

Extended Reality

Latest Jobs

Disbelief

Hybrid (Cambridge, MA or Chicago, IL)
2.16.23
Experienced C++ Programmer

Digital Extremes

Hybrid (London, ON, Canada - Remote, Hybrid, Onsite)
2.23.23
Senior Gameplay Programmer

Skymap Games, Inc.

Remote (Manchester, NH, USA)
2.10.23
Associate Level Designer

Miami University

Oxford, OH, USA
2.23.23
Assistant/Associate Professor
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Advertise with
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Advertise with

Game Developer

Engage game professionals and drive sales using an array of Game Developer media solutions to meet your objectives.

Learn More
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more