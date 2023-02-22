Meta is reportedly planning to lay off more employees

The Washington Post reports that Meta is about to commence with more layoffs, with numbers once again in the thousands. According to the Post and Reuters, the tech giant will be downsizing its global workforce as part of its newest reorganization effort.

Meta's newest round of cuts come only a handful of months after it laid off 11,000 workers, or 13 percent of its work force. Some employees of Reality Labs, the company's mixed reality vision, were a part of those cuts.

An anonymous source allegedly told the Post that some of Meta's projects will also be cut, but no specifics were given. The cuts are reportedly planned to take place over multiple divisions and throughout 2023.

That same source claimed that some team leaders will be pushed into lower-level roles, and others will end up overseeing more employees. Executives are allegedly looking at the cheapest way to perform the most necessary tasks, which would affect several non-engineering divisions.



Earlier in the month, Meta disclosed its fourth quarter financials for the 2022/23 year. Reality Labs specifically continued to operate at a loss of $4.3 billion for the quarter, and $13.7 billion for the entire fiscal year. Meta has previously said it would stick with Reality Labs as it continues trying to sell the metaverse.