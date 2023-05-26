Media Molecule's new creative director is veteran designer John Beech

LittleBigPlanet and Dreams developer Media Molecule has named veteran designer John Beech as its new creative director.

Beech joined Media Molecule in 2009 as a designer, but moved through the ranks to become senior principal designer and, later, lead designer.

"I could not be more honored to take on the role of creative director at Media Molecule," said Beech on Twitter. "They are without a doubt some of the most incredibly creative people I have ever had the privilege to know. I will strive to do my upmost to make them, and the Media Molecule community proud."

The PlayStation-owned studio announced Beech's appointment just over a month after co-founder and former creative director, Mark Healey, departed the studio.

LittleBigPlanet and Dreams

Healey helped form the UK developer back in 2006 and served as the creative director on both LittleBigPlanet and LittleBigPlanet 2, before eventually sculpting the dreamiverse as game director on Dreams.

His exit came during a period of change at the studio, with fellow co-founder and at director Kareem Attorney also moving on earlier this year.

More recently, Media Molecule announced it will be ending live support for Dreams in September 2023 because it can no longer see a "sustainable path" forward for the game creation platform.