informa
/
/
Business
1 MIN READ
News

Media Molecule's new creative director is veteran designer John Beech

Beech has been with the UK studio since 2009 and replaces co-founder Mark Healey.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
May 26, 2023
A screenshot from Dreams showing characters performing a musical number

LittleBigPlanet and Dreams developer Media Molecule has named veteran designer John Beech as its new creative director.

Beech joined Media Molecule in 2009 as a designer, but moved through the ranks to become senior principal designer and, later, lead designer.

"I could not be more honored to take on the role of creative director at Media Molecule," said Beech on Twitter. "They are without a doubt some of the most incredibly creative people I have ever had the privilege to know. I will strive to do my upmost to make them, and the Media Molecule community proud."

The PlayStation-owned studio announced Beech's appointment just over a month after co-founder and former creative director, Mark Healey, departed the studio.

LittleBigPlanet and Dreams

Healey helped form the UK developer back in 2006 and served as the creative director on both LittleBigPlanet and LittleBigPlanet 2, before eventually sculpting the dreamiverse as game director on Dreams.

His exit came during a period of change at the studio, with fellow co-founder and at director Kareem Attorney also moving on earlier this year.

More recently, Media Molecule announced it will be ending live support for Dreams in September 2023 because it can no longer see a "sustainable path" forward for the game creation platform.

Design

Latest Jobs

Treyarch

Vancouver, BC, Canada
5.8.23
Producer

Bladework games

Remote (United States)
5.18.23
Senior Gameplay Engineer

University of Canterbury

Christchurch, Canterbury, New Zealand
5.17.23
Academic in Game Arts and Animation

Fred Rogers Productions

Hybrid (424 South 27th Street, Pittsburgh, PA, USA
5.19.23
Producer - Games & Websites
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Advertise with
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Advertise with

Game Developer

Engage game professionals and drive sales using an array of Game Developer media solutions to meet your objectives.

Learn More
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more