Media Molecule unveils accessibility-focused studio program for future games

The Accessibility Champions Program will help Media Molecule's future projects be more accessible and inclusive to all players.

Justin Carter

February 23, 2024

Screenshot from Media Molecule's Dreams.
Image via Media Molecule/SIE.

Going forward, Media Molecule pledges to develop its next projects with player accessibility in mind.

On Twitter, the Dreams creator revealed its Accessibility Champions Program. The ACP is made of in-studio experts who will help accessibility be "at the heart of our work."

"We hope to establish accessibility as an essential part of our development process," said Media Molecule, "so our projects can be enjoyed by anyone."

The fruits of that endeavor will (presumably) be seen in the England studio's next project, first teased last October.

Media Molecule continues the game industry's accessbility-focused future

Developers of first-party PlayStation games have spent the last few years implementing extensive accessibility options. PlayStation further built on that focus with an accessibility-focused controller.

Unlike Naughty Dog or Insomniac, Media Molecule's games focus on player-made content. Those games can ask a lot of players, meaning accessibility options may have to be prioritized much earlier in development.

Dreams let players tweak control schemes, vibration, and visuals at launch. Back then, Media Molecule said it would change (or add) features, but also noted player-made content may not have accessibility in mind.

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

