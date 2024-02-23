Media Molecule unveils accessibility-focused studio program for future games

Going forward, Media Molecule pledges to develop its next projects with player accessibility in mind.

On Twitter, the Dreams creator revealed its Accessibility Champions Program. The ACP is made of in-studio experts who will help accessibility be "at the heart of our work."

"We hope to establish accessibility as an essential part of our development process," said Media Molecule, "so our projects can be enjoyed by anyone."

The fruits of that endeavor will (presumably) be seen in the England studio's next project, first teased last October.

Media Molecule continues the game industry's accessbility-focused future

Developers of first-party PlayStation games have spent the last few years implementing extensive accessibility options. PlayStation further built on that focus with an accessibility-focused controller.

Unlike Naughty Dog or Insomniac, Media Molecule's games focus on player-made content. Those games can ask a lot of players, meaning accessibility options may have to be prioritized much earlier in development.

Dreams let players tweak control schemes, vibration, and visuals at launch. Back then, Media Molecule said it would change (or add) features, but also noted player-made content may not have accessibility in mind.