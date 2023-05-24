Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered has sold 1.5 million PC copies

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered is doing quite well on PC, as it's sold over 1.5 million copies since its August 2022 release.

In Sony's newest business presentation, a slide focused on PlayStation's PC games output features the hit superhero game. According to that slide, the PC port for Marvel's Spider-Man has earned $52 million in revenue as of April 23, 2023.

Insomniac Games' PlayStation 4 title was a big hit during its initial 2018 release, and so it's only fitting that the PC port (by Nixxes Software) be its own success story. On launch day, the game topped 66,000 concurrent players on Steam, making it the second-largest launch of any PlayStation Studios game for the platform.

The port's new milestone also adds to last year's reported 33 million copies sold for the entire series, which includes the 2020 game Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales. And intentional or not, Sony has disclosed this milestone ahead of its upcoming PlayStation showcase, which is said to feature Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

At GDC 2023, Nixxes programmers Rebecca Fernandez O'Shea and Michiel Roza held a conference on bringing Marvel's Spider-Man to the PC platform, which you can read about here.

PlayStation continues to put some faith in the PC market

Numbers for the Miles Morales port weren't included in the presentation, but Sony did disclose numbers for the PC version of The Last of Us Part I. That game's port released in late March (and something of a rocky state), and has thus far sold 368,000 copies and earned $15.5 million in revenue.

Sony has been releasing PC ports for its first-party PS4 and PlayStation 5 games on a fairly regular basis. For what appears to be the 2022-2023 fiscal year, revenue from those titles reached $250 million, including PC money revenue gained from acquiring Bungie acquisition in July 2022.

For the 2023-2024 fiscal year, Sony is expecting its PC ports to hit $450 million in revenue, an 80 percent jump up from this year.

Even with this rising success on PC, Sony Interactive CEO Jim Ryan reaffirmed that first-party PlayStation games will first launch on PlayStation consoles. Recently, he told Famitsu the company was "increasing the number of PS5-exclusive titles and staggering the release of the PC version."