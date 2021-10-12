informa
/
/
Announcements
Alert
We are currently working to fix issues with cut-off articles and incorrect URLs. Click here to report an issue.
News
Gamasutra is now Game Developer! Click here to learn more about the change, what's new on the website, and what's next!
PreviousNext
News

Magic Leap nets $500 million and unveils second-generation AR headset

The AR company said its new headset will be the "the smallest and lightest" built for enterprise.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
October 12, 2021

Magic Leap has secured $500 million in funding and announced the rollout of a new headset called the Magic Leap 2.

The augmented reality company secured the investment at a post-money valuation of $2 billion, and said the new capital will help it deliver "best-in-class AR solutions" including the launch of the Magic Leap 2 in 2022.

Magic Leap claimed its second-generation headset will be "the smallest and lightest device built for enterprise," and touted additional features like dimming and increased field of view.

The Magic Leap 2 has been specifically designed to increase business adoption of AR, and is already being used by select clients as part of an early access program.

Commenting on the investment, Magic Leap chief exec Peggy Johnson said the deal is an "important step in advancing Magic Leap's mission to transform the way we work."

"Since joining Magic Leap in 2020, my focus has been on accelerating the company’s shift to the enterprise market, strengthening our technological foundation, and building a robust business across sectors ranging from healthcare and manufacturing to defense and the public sector," they added.

"With ongoing support from our existing investors, Magic Leap will have greater financial flexibility and the resources needed to continue our growth trajectory as we expand on our industry-leading AR technology."

The news comes around 18 months after Magic Leap reportedly made a number of layoffs to "adapt to new market realities." It then secured a $350 million investment in May 2020, allowing it to withdraw the conditional layoff notices sent to some employees and stabilize operations with an eye on the future.

Latest Jobs

Sucker Punch Productions

Bellevue, Washington
08.27.21
Combat Designer

Xbox Graphics

Redmond, Washington
08.27.21
Senior Software Engineer: GPU Compilers

Insomniac Games

Burbank, California
08.27.21
Systems Designer

Deep Silver Volition

Champaign, Illinois
08.27.21
Senior Environment Artist
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Register for a
Subscribe to
Follow us

Game Developer Account

Game Developer Newsletter

@gamedevdotcom

Register for a

Game Developer Account

Gain full access to resources (events, white paper, webinars, reports, etc)
Single sign-on to all Informa products

Register
Subscribe to

Game Developer Newsletter

Get daily Game Developer top stories every morning straight into your inbox

Subscribe
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more