Mad Crusader puts $30 million toward double-A games, reopens transmedia incubation program

Mad Crusader will spend the next two years investing $30 million in double-A games, the transmedia company revealed.

Spread across four investment rounds, the money will go specifically toward concepts made by the first 10 graduates from its World Builders incubation program. The funding will help those concepts grow into "commercial products with franchise potential."

In other words, if a developer thinks its project has what it takes to grow beyond games, as so many others have done recently, Mad Crusader wants to help get it off the ground.

The original (and remote) online program ran from October 2023 to this past May. Graduates and investors maintain an equity stake in the product, along with an equity share in Mad Crusader's game development holding.

In that same press release, the company revealed its second incubation round will start up on October 21, and will once again span eight months.

Per founder and CEO Yarr Rash, the incubaton program "democratizes IP creation" and addresses the larger risk-averse mentality across the entertainment industry.

"Our program...taps into the vast creative potential of talents worldwide who may not have access to traditional educational or industry pathways."

In greater detail, the program features a curriculum on franchise development, a focus on making IP transmedia-ready, and fundraising and production vetting as post-program support.

Interested parties can apply to join the program here at no cost.