Report: Amazon's New World, PlayStation games to headline video game anthology series

Prime Video is reportedly getting back in the video game adaptation business, this time with a show encompassing a variety of titles.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

August 14, 2024

Key art for Amazon Games' New World: Aeternum.
Image via Amazon Games.

Prime Video is developing a new video game show, this one an anthology focused on various titles from multiple developers.

Per Deadline, the series is dubbed Secret Level. Episodes will be set in the worlds of games including Spelunky and Amazon's MMO New World, along with unspecified PlayStation properties.

Deadpool director Tim Miller will head up the show through his Blur studio. The company previously worked on Love, Death, & Robots for Netflix, and was name checked as a specific source of inspiration for Secret Level.

For Prime Video, this marks its second video game-based show following Fallout this past April. On its own, Secret Level is the first major anthology series for the game-to-adaptation pipeline.

Publishers like PlayStation and Xbox have made clear their plans to adapt their games to different mediums. But not every game may have what it takes to land on a streamer, either because they weren't built with that in mind, or they're just too old or obscure.

In theory, Secret Level's anthology format could split the difference. Older games can have some time in the spotlight that could result in a popularity surge, as we've seen with Fallout and The Last of Us.

So a long dormant game series with repeated adaptation rumors around it may find second life through this show, if only for a while.

