Longtime Mass Effect writer Mac Walters departs BioWare

BioWare's lead writer Mac Walters is no longer at the developer. On LinkedIn, Walters revealed he made the "very difficult" choice to depart the Canadian studio he's worked at for almost two decades.

"These past 19 years have been a life-changing experience," wrote Walters. "It’s hard to fathom it all, and I know I’ll be reflecting on it for years to come. Thank you to everyone I’ve had the joy of working with, and I wish everyone at BioWare the very best in everything you do. It’s truly been a pleasure."

His leaving marks BioWare's first high-profile departure of 2023. In recent years, the RPG developer has lost big names such as Christian Boyd, Jonathan Warner, Casey Hudson, and Mark Darrah.

Walters originally joined BioWare in 2003 as a writer for its 2005 game Jade Empire. From there, he would become a senior writer for the original Mass Effect and lead writer for its respective sequels. He also directed 2017's Mass Effect Andromeda and was the narrative director on 2019's Anthem.

Following the end of Anthem, Walters led development of 2021's Mass Effect Legendary Edition. He more recently served as the production director on BioWare's still in-production Dragon Age: Dreadwolf.

