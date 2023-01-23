informa
/
/
Business
1 MIN READ
News

Longtime Mass Effect writer Mac Walters departs BioWare

From Jade Empire to the Mass Effect series and some Dragon Age, Walters was involved in much of BioWare's big games over the years.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
January 23, 2023
mass_effect_reaper.jpg
Screenshot from BioWare's Mass Effect: Legendary Edition.

BioWare's lead writer Mac Walters is no longer at the developer. On LinkedIn, Walters revealed he made the "very difficult" choice to depart the Canadian studio he's worked at for almost two decades. 

"These past 19 years have been a life-changing experience," wrote Walters. "It’s hard to fathom it all, and I know I’ll be reflecting on it for years to come. Thank you to everyone I’ve had the joy of working with, and I wish everyone at BioWare the very best in everything you do. It’s truly been a pleasure."

His leaving marks BioWare's first high-profile departure of 2023. In recent years, the RPG developer has lost big names such as Christian Boyd, Jonathan Warner, Casey Hudson, and Mark Darrah

Walters originally joined BioWare in 2003 as a writer for its 2005 game Jade Empire. From there, he would become a senior writer for the original Mass Effect and lead writer for its respective sequels. He also directed 2017's Mass Effect Andromeda and was the narrative director on 2019's Anthem

Following the end of Anthem, Walters led development of 2021's Mass Effect Legendary Edition. He more recently served as the production director on BioWare's still in-production Dragon Age: Dreadwolf. 

ConsolePC

Latest Jobs

Glowstick

Remote
1.18.23
Mid to Senior-Level Unreal Developer - Glowstick

Cryptic Studios

Remote
1.19.23
Senior Producer

Night School Studio

Los Angeles, CA, USA
1.09.23
Level Designer / Scripter, Games Studio

Fast Travel Games

Hybrid (Stockholm, Sweden)
1.09.23
Social Media / Community Manager
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Subscribe to
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer Newsletter

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Subscribe to

Game Developer Newsletter

Get daily Game Developer top stories every morning straight into your inbox

Subscribe
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more