Localization developer SIDE opens new office in Tokyo

SIDE's new office will focus on voice recording and direction for "original Japanese productions," along with localization for international clients.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
November 14, 2023
Clive and Joshua Rosfield in Square Enix's Final Fantasy XVI.
Image via Square Enix.

SIDE Global, an audio service developer for video games, is setting up a new office in Tokyo, Japan. Among other things, the new offshoot will be headed up by Hiroshi Takao and focus on "Japanese original dialogue for games alongside additional audio services like dubbing for foreign content producers."

Deborah Kirkham, CEO of SIDE parent company PTW, noted Japan "has always been at the top of our [expansion] list due to the local talent and cultural impact Japanese games have on the entire industry. In many ways, they set the tone."

This marks the third international studio in 2023 opened by the audio production and localization company. Earlier in the year, SIDE established itself in Paris, France and Montreal, Canada (the latter through an acquisition of sound studio Vibe Avenue).

"Tokyo has been in our company DNA since day one," continued Kirkham. "A local presence lets us leverage our global expertise to work hand-in-hand with our clients on their flagship IP, in their backyard."

Since its founding in 1997, SIDE has specialized in performance capture, voice recording, and sound design for games. Noted projects in recent years include Sifu, Horizon Forbidden West, and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

In 2023 alone, SIDE has provided services for games such as Final Fantasy XVIDead Island 2, Bayonetta Origins: Cereza & the Lost Demon, and Aliens: Dark Descent

