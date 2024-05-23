Lightspeed Studios nabs SIE alum Michael Pattison as VP of console/PC publishing

May 23, 2024
The executive team at Lightspeed Studios has gained a new hire in Michael Pattison. Per the press release, he's been brought on as the vice president of its publishing division for PC and console games.
Pattison previously worked at Sony Interactive Entertainment, THQ, and Capcom. Under the former, he lead the team for worldwide third-party relations, along with global marketing and brand management.
More recently, he operated as Team17's CEO until late 2023. His hiring comes months after the alleged underperformance of Lightspeed's zombie survival game Undawn, which was said to be a big financial blow to parent company Tencent.
Lightspeed VP Steve C. Martin called Pattison's hiring "invaluable as we continue to innovate and create exceptional game experiences for our players on a global scale."
Outside of Undawn, the studio is best known for PUBG Mobile and the now defunct Apex Legends Mobile. Last year, it acquired Destruction All-Stars creator Lucid Games.
For the immediate future, Lightspeed's LA team is at work on The Last Sentinel. The game was revealed late last year, and is billed as a triple-A title, which may help further explain Pattison's onboarding.
