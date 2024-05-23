Sponsored By

Lightspeed Studios nabs SIE alum Michael Pattison as VP of console/PC publishing

Ahead of the release for its big triple-A title The Last Sentinel, Lightspeed has brought on an executive with years of marketing and brand experience.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

May 23, 2024

1 Min Read
Soldiers investigating a home in the trailer for The Last Sentinel.
Image via Lightspeed Studios LA.

The executive team at Lightspeed Studios has gained a new hire in Michael Pattison. Per the press release, he's been brought on as the vice president of its publishing division for PC and console games.

Pattison previously worked at Sony Interactive Entertainment, THQ, and Capcom. Under the former, he lead the team for worldwide third-party relations, along with global marketing and brand management.

More recently, he operated as Team17's CEO until late 2023. His hiring comes months after the alleged underperformance of Lightspeed's zombie survival game Undawn, which was said to be a big financial blow to parent company Tencent.

Lightspeed VP Steve C. Martin called Pattison's hiring "invaluable as we continue to innovate and create exceptional game experiences for our players on a global scale."

Outside of Undawn, the studio is best known for PUBG Mobile and the now defunct Apex Legends Mobile. Last year, it acquired Destruction All-Stars creator Lucid Games.

For the immediate future, Lightspeed's LA team is at work on The Last Sentinel. The game was revealed late last year, and is billed as a triple-A title, which may help further explain Pattison's onboarding.

About the Author(s)

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Haunting pixel animals against a dark backdrop
Art
Animal Well's haunting style owes much to procedural animationAnimal Well's haunting style owes much to procedural animation
byDanielle Riendeau
May 23, 2024
2 Min Read
A soldier in Ubisoft's xDefiant.
Business
xDefiant reportedly netted 1 million players within 2.5 hours of launchxDefiant reportedly netted 1 million players within 2.5 hours of launch
byJustin Carter
May 23, 2024
1 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

thumbnail
Production
Deep Dive: Harnessing the power of player feedback with Dying Light 2Deep Dive: Harness the power of player feedback with Dying Light 2
byTymon Smektała
May 23, 2024
7 Min Read
Frog characters among a friendly landscape
Design
Kamaeru: A Frog Refuge hopes to inspire a love for the wetlandsKamaeru: A Frog Refuge hopes to inspire a love for the wetlands
byJoel Couture
May 21, 2024
8 Min Read
Key artwork for The Crush House
Production
Conflict, cringe, and existential dread: How The Crush House mimics reality televisionConflict, cringe, and existential dread: How The Crush House mimics reality television
byChris Kerr
May 21, 2024
4 Min Read

Featured Blogs

Production
Modders are Developers - It’s Time to Pay Them
Modders are Developers - It’s Time to Pay Them

May 23, 2024

people playing Nintendo Switch
Business
How acquiring Shiver Entertainment helps Nintendo navigate its next-generation transition
How acquiring Shiver Entertainment helps Nintendo navigate its next-generation transition

May 22, 2024

Marketing
Finding Your Voice: How to target press and influencers for your game
Finding Your Voice: How to target press and influencers for your game

May 20, 2024

Latest Podcasts
See all

Game Developer Essentials

The logo for Ironwood Studios.
Production
What it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative vision
What it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative vision
A series of matches burning out.
Production
What the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnout
What the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnout
Chris Zukowski at the GDC mic
Marketing
The secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percent
The secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percent
Design
The key to future employment in games dev is diversifying your skill set
The key to future employment in games dev is diversifying your skill set