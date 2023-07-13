Lightspeed Studios acquires Destruction AllStars dev Lucid Games

Tencent's Lightspeed Studios subsidiary has picked up developer Lucid Games for an undisclosed fee.

On Twitter, the Liverpool-based studio wrote that it would "continue to enjoy full independence in the games that we create and the operation of the studio, while having the support from LightSpeed Studios' global network and technology capabilities."

Founded in 2011 by Bizarre Creations alums including Jeff Lewis and Pete O'Brien, Lucid has mainly worked on a mix of its own titles and ports of previously released games. Its most recent title is the PlayStation 5 title Destruction AllStars from 2021.

The studio has also done support work on recent games such as Sea of Thieves, Apex Legends, and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Its next support project is Nightingale from the Tencent-owned Inflexion Games.

Lightspeed similarly started in 2011, originally known as Lightspeed & Quantum. The studio's previous titles include the mobile game Undawn, the recently shut down Apex Legends Mobile, and PUBG Mobile.