Lightspeed Studios acquires Destruction AllStars dev Lucid Games

Lucid will stay independent while leveraging Lightspeed's resources for its other projects, including the games it makes on its own.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
July 13, 2023
Key art for Lucid Games' Destruction AllStars.

Tencent's Lightspeed Studios subsidiary has picked up developer Lucid Games for an undisclosed fee. 

On Twitter, the Liverpool-based studio wrote that it would "continue to enjoy full independence in the games that we create and the operation of the studio, while having the support from LightSpeed Studios' global network and technology capabilities."

Founded in 2011 by Bizarre Creations alums including Jeff Lewis and Pete O'Brien, Lucid has mainly worked on a mix of its own titles and ports of previously released games. Its most recent title is the PlayStation 5 title Destruction AllStars from 2021.

The studio has also done support work on recent games such as Sea of Thieves, Apex Legends, and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Its next support project is Nightingale from the Tencent-owned Inflexion Games.

Lightspeed similarly started in 2011, originally known as Lightspeed & Quantum. The studio's previous titles include the mobile game Undawn, the recently shut down Apex Legends Mobileand PUBG Mobile

