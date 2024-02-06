Sponsored By

Obituary: Laralyn McWilliams, game designer, passes away at 58

During her 30-year career in games, McWilliams worked on a number of games such as Gears of War 4, Free Realms, and Deal or No Deal.

Justin Carter

February 6, 2024

1 Min Read
Laralyn McWilliams hosting a talk at GDC 2019.
Image via GDC

Laralyn McWilliams, a longtime designer, passed away on February 5 after a long battle with cancer. She was 58 years old.

Born February 25, 1965, McWilliams entered the industry in the mid-90s. Her earliest contributions included beta testing for Elder Scrolls Chapter II: Daggerfall and Sid Meier's Alpha Centauri.

McWilliams was lead designer on several games from the 2000s, including Disney's Stitch: Experiment 626, Full Spectrum Warrior, and Free Realms.

Her studio resume includes Disney, Pandemic Studios, and Sony Online Entertainment. She also served as Skydance Interactive's chief creative officer and principal design director for Microsoft.

At GDC 2021, McWilliams received the Lifetime Achievement award for her industry tenure. She consistently attended the annual event, and was featured in panels in 2019 and 2020.

2023's System Shock remake was one of her last works, along with 2020's The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners.

The industry remembers Laralyn McWilliams

After news of McWilliams' passing was revealed, developers shared their memories of her on social media. "I will miss you beyond words," wrote Bungie's Tami Lam.

"The world is a worse place without you, but you were always too good for it," Lam continued. "The game industry loses another legend."

Private Division's Kari Toyama called McWilliams "fiercely talented... [she] dedicated so much time to sharing her knowledge with others."

Romero Games director Brenda Romero remembered her as a "rare all-arounder. [...] She could write a tutorial script as easily as she could balance combat progression."

Like Toyama and Lam, Romero highlighted how McWilliams often "spoke for those who were afraid to speak. When it came to right and wrong, she was as flexible as concrete and a goddamn warrior."

Game Developer and GDC are sibling organizations under Informa Tech.

Read more about:

Obituaries

About the Author(s)

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Image of the team for now defunct indie developer Threshold Games.
Business
Indie dev Threshold Games shuts down this weekIndie dev Threshold Games shuts down this week
byJustin Carter
Feb 6, 2024
1 Min Read
Solomon Reed in a promo for Cyberpunk 2077: The Phantom Liberty.
Business
Key Cyberpunk 2077 veterans join North American team to lead sequel developmentCyberpunk 2077 veterans lead sequel development at North America studio
byJustin Carter
Feb 6, 2024
1 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated
Mar 18 - Mar 22, 2024
GDC is the game industry's premier professional event, championing game developers and the advancement of their craft.
Learn More

Featured Blogs

Design
Backrooms, Liminal Spaces, And The Subliminal Menace Of Loneliness in Indie Horror Games
Backrooms, Liminal Spaces, And The Subliminal Menace Of Loneliness in Indie Horror Games

Feb 5, 2024

Design
Design Analysis: Snatcher's Representation of Detective Gameplay
Design Analysis: Snatcher's Representation of Detective Gameplay

Feb 5, 2024

Phil Spencer in front of the Xbox logo.
Business
Microsoft owes everyone more context for mass Xbox layoffs
Microsoft owes everyone more context for mass Xbox layoffs

Feb 1, 2024