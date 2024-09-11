Sponsored By

Krafton sinks $89 million into short-form video platform Spoon Labs

The deal is Krafton's largest non-gaming investment to date.

Chris Kerr, News Editor

September 11, 2024

The Spoon Labs logo on a stylised background
Logo via Spoon Labs

PUBG owner Krafton has invested KRW 120 billion ($89 million) into short-form video platform Spoon Labs. A press release noted this is the largest investment Krafton has ever made in a "non-gaming" area.

Spoon Labs is the owner of Spoon, a global audio platform that lets users listen to streamers or broadcast their own content. The South Korean company recently expanded into the video sector by launching Vigloo, a dedicated app for "dramatic content" in the form of short films.

Krafton said it highly values Spoon Labs' stable platform technology and global service experience, and noted the investment was "driven by the growth potential of the short-form video drama market, the opportunity to secure new sources of intellectual property, and the synergy with existing businesses."

"Krafton predicts that the Korean content that Vigloo will introduce in the future has the potential to extend the Hallyu (Korean Wave) from the traditional drama market to the short-form video drama market," adds the press release.

CH Kim, CEO of Krafton, said Spoon Labs has already proven its global business credentials by growing both Spoon and Vigloo. "We look forward to creating entertainment that people worldwide can enjoy together and establishing a robust industry ecosystem within the new short-form drama platform business," he added.

Krafton making moves in games and video

The news caps a busy few weeks for Krafton. Back in August, the company acquired Tango Gameworks from Microsoft to save the company from closure. Krafton said it wants the Japanese studio to continue developing the Hi-Fi Rush franchise while exploring future projects.

Prior to that, Krafton led a $11.3 investment round into Eschatology Entertainment to support the Cypriot studio's development and publishing ambitions.

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

