Sponsored By

Keywords wants shareholders to accept £2.2 billion buyout offer

Investment firm EQT Group is attempting to purchase the global video game service provider.

Chris Kerr, News Editor

May 20, 2024

1 Min Read
A Keywords Studios banner at GDC 2024
Image via Game Developer / Chris Kerr

Swedish investment company EQT Group has tabled a cash offer of £25.5 ($32.4) per share to acquire Keywords Studios. The Financial Times reports the overall deal would value Keywords at £2.2 billion ($2.8 billion).

Keywords is a global service provider for the video game industry. It offers services covering audio development, production, QA testing, marketing, player engagement, localization, and more.

The company boasts over 70 studios in 25 countries and employs over 12,000 people worldwide. It has worked with clients including Nintendo, NetEase, Take-Two Interactive, Square Enix, Ubisoft, Supercell, EA, Riot Games, and Tencent.

Keywords confirmed it's currently in "advanced discussions" with EQT Group in an update to investors. The company explained EQT previously made four "unsolicited proposals," which the board ultimately rejected. The latest offer, however, represents a "significant increase" on the initial proposal.

"The Board remains confident in the Company's growth strategy of building the only truly global platform providing solutions to the video games and entertainment industries, both organically and through acquisitions, and EQT is supportive of this strategy," reads a statement from Keywords.

"The Board of Keywords Studios has carefully evaluated the Possible Offer with its financial advisers and concluded the Possible Offer is at a value that the Board would be minded to recommend to Keywords Studios shareholders."

Keywords has expanded significantly in recent years to enhance its business portfolio, often spending millions on major acquisitions in the process. Last December, the company purchased The Multiplayer Group for £76.5 million to bolster its ability to support live-service titles. A few months earlier, it bought Call of Duty and Fortnite support studio Hardsuit Labs and PR agency FortySeven.

About the Author(s)

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

See more from Chris Kerr
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

The Larian Studios Warsaw logo
Business
Baldur's Gate 3 developer Larian opens new studio in PolandBaldur's Gate 3 developer Larian opens new studio in Poland
byChris Kerr
May 20, 2024
1 Min Read
Xbox series S and series X consoles against a green backdrop
Business
Report: Xbox planning to make Call of Duty a core part of Game PassReport: Xbox planning to make Call of Duty a core part of Game Pass
byDanielle Riendeau
May 17, 2024
2 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

thumbnail
Design
Book Excerpt: Ultima and Worldbuilding in the Computer Role-Playing GameBook Excerpt: Ultima and Worldbuilding in the Computer Role-Playing Game
byCarly Kocurek, Matthew Thomas Payne
May 16, 2024
15 Min Read
The logo for Ironwood Studios.
Production
What it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative visionWhat it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative vision
byBryant Francis
May 16, 2024
10 Min Read
The doors at GDC on day one, 2024
Business
Behind the GDC scenes with Beth Elderkin and Sam Warnke: Game Developer Podcast ep. 43Behind the GDC scenes with Beth Elderkin and Sam Warnke: Game Developer Podcast ep. 43
byDanielle Riendeau
May 15, 2024

Featured Blogs

A colorful character poses with fiery friends
Production
Language, loot, and localization: how to ready MMORPGs for release in more regions
Language, loot, and localization: how to ready MMORPGs for release in more regions

May 16, 2024

Art
From ASCII to Pixel Art and Back
From ASCII to Pixel Art and Back

May 15, 2024

Audio
The Game Show Interview: Game Music & Game Design
The Game Show Interview: Game Music & Game Design

May 14, 2024

Latest Podcasts
See all

Game Developer Essentials

A series of matches burning out.
Production
What the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnout
What the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnout
Chris Zukowski at the GDC mic
Marketing
The secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percent
The secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percent
Design
The key to future employment in games dev is diversifying your skill set
The key to future employment in games dev is diversifying your skill set
stylized image of a person at a computer with 3D post it notes and architecture
Design
How To: Write a Game Design Document
How to write a Game Design Document