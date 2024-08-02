Sponsored By

Jam City lays off nearly 85 employees as industry fails to hit 'upward trend'

The mobile developer said its newest cuts were spurred by the industry's continued layoffs and the underperformance of its own titles.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

August 2, 2024

Graphic of games from mobile developer Jam City.
Image via Jam City.

Mobile game studio Jam City has laid off around 85 workers (or 10 percent) today, according to Polygon's Nicole Carpenter.

Last we heard of layoffs for the studio was almost two full years ago, wherein 17 percent of staff was let go. As in 2022, blame was placed on the current market.

In an email to staff, CEO Josh Yguado acknowledged that game industry analysts predicted an "upward trend" in 2024. But despite some "moderate improvements, " he said that upswing hasn't "materialized as expected."

Carpenter noted that Jam City also acknowledged its games had "lower-than-expected" performances. Said games include Lovelink and Jurassic World Alive.

While Jam City marks some of the first layoffs for the month of August, it's the newest round of cuts this week, preceded by 220 employees cut from Bungie and Lively Games, plus today's just-announced closure of Game Informer.

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo.

Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters
Stay Updated

