News

Hitman developer IOI expands production slate with online fantasy RPG

IOI has hinted at plans to support the project for "many years to come."
Chris Kerr
News Editor
February 28, 2023
Concept art of the RPG series in development at IOI featuring three characters staring into the horizon

Hitman developer IO Interactive (IOI) is developing a new online fantasy RPG franchise codenamed 'Project Fantasy' that it wants to expand for "many years to come."

It's a notable move for the Danish studio, which has spent the past decade largely focused on supporting and expanding the Hitman series with the World of Assassination trilogy.

IOI said the new project will allow it to expand its sense of identity and contribute to the pantheon of popular RPG series that have become mainstays within the game industry, tabletop scene, and beyond.

"This journey is also a deeply personal one that began long before we started making games for a living – and it started with the fantasy genre. From the “Fighting Fantasy” books compelling you to choose your path, alone, against wizards, lizards, and thief kings. To the togetherness, camaraderie, agony, and delight found around the tabletop," wrote IOI.

"For some it meant taking the role of a game master: Part storyteller, part AI opponent, part guide, part villain. For everyone around that table it meant creativity, imagination, building a world together, and a shared goal in creating a great game experience."

The studio said its fantasy world will champion the idea that a diverse group of individuals with different skills and strengths can come together to overcome the odds.

The latest project comes during a period of expansion at IOI. The company is currently working on a James Bond title dubbed Project 007 that it intends to develop and publish, and has also opened multiple studios since in recent years.

In 2021, the company cut the ribbon on a development studio in Barcelona, and prior to that established another studio in Malmo.

