Hitman developer IO Interactive (IOI) has opened a new studio in Istanbul, Turkey, to create a "foothold for triple-A development" in the region.

The opening will become IOI's fourth development studio, and according to the company will play a "significant role" in the production of its upcoming James Bond game, Project 007.

The team in Istanbul will also work on the Hitman franchise and the company's recently-announced online fantasy RPG, Project Fantasy.

"With a thriving tech and mobile development scene, IOI identified Istanbul as a region filled with talent that is furiously passionate, development-focused and technically creative," explained IOI in a press release.

"Those elements made opening a studio in Istanbul a strong step forward for IOI's pursuit of making impactful games on all platforms and for everyone, as well as establishing a foothold for AAA development in Turkey."

IOI has significantly bolstered its development capabilities in recent years, with the studio opening a studio in Barcelona back in 2021, and prior to that, cutting the ribbon on a studio in Malmo.