Infinity Ward opens new art-focused office in Spain

Call of Duty developer Infinity Ward has established a studio in Barcelona, Spain. The Modern Warfare studio's new offshoot will be headed up by Riccard Linde, its longtime art and technology director.

Peter McCabe, a production director at Infinity Ward with an 11-year tenure, will join Linde at the new studio in a leadership role. According to Linde, the new team will "tap into the incredible talent here in Spain, to focus exclusively on creating industry leading, next-gen quality art for the franchise."

Infinity Ward added that building an office in Spain increases its European presence, as Barcelona "is an incredible location for us to bring together an elite team of proven industry pros with triple-A console/PC backgrounds into a new creative group."

Last month, after the European Commission approved Microsoft's merger with Infinity Ward's parent company Activision Blizzard, CEO Bobby Kotick said the company would "meaningfully expand our investment and workforce throughout the EU."

This marks the fourth spinoff office for Infinity Ward. In addition to its main headquarters in Woodland Hills, California, it has teams in Austin, Texas, Poland, and Mexico.

Infinity Ward Spain will also be working alongside Digital Legends, which Activision Blizzard acquired in late 2021. Digital Legends previously worked on Respawnables, and is currently heading up development on a mobile version of Call of Duty: Warzone.

In a press release, Digital Legends studio head Xavier Carillo-Costa said he "couldn’t be more excited to work alongside this new team, but also look forward to the cross-pollination of creative ideas and leading-edge asset creation with our friends at Infinity Ward."