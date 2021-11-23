informa
/
/
Announcements
Alert
We are currently working to fix issues with blog auto-logouts and misattributed articles. Click here to report an issue.
PreviousNext
News

Tinybuild acquires The Banner Saga publisher Versus Evil and QA studio Red Cerberus

Versus Evil will continue as a "complementary publishing label" following the deal.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
November 23, 2021

Tinybuild has acquired The Banner Saga publisher Versus Evil and Brazilian testing studio Red Cerberus for a combined $31.3 million. 

As noted in a blog post, the deal will see Tinybuild hand over an initial $12.5 million alongside $18.8 million in earnouts over three years.

Following the deal, Versus Evil will continue as a "complementary publishing label," with the U.S. publisher having already put its name to titles including Pillars of Eternity 2 and The Banner Saga.

Red Cerberus, which had been serving as Versus Evil's internal testing and QA studio, will provide Tinybuild and its first-party studios with additional dev and QA support.

The double swoop means Tinybuild has now completed seven M&A deals in 2021, taking its headcount to over 400 staff across 11 locations.

Tinybuild CEO and co-founder Alex Nichiporchik said both deals will allow the publisher to bolster its in-house services while expanding into emerging territories.

"Back in March we laid out a very clear strategy: we want ambitious founders to join us and help bring the company to a new level, together," said the chief exec. "This included several pillars for our M&A strategy, 3 of which are: a complimentary publishing label, an in-house service provider, and strategic expansion into emerging regions such as South America."

Latest Jobs

Infinity Ward

Woodland Hills, California
11.3.21
Sr. Multiplayer Design Scripter/Programmer

Disbelief

Cambridge, Massachusetts
11.3.21
Jr. Programmer

4A Games

Malta
11.3.21
Lead Game Systems Designer New IP

XSEED

Torrance, California
11.3.21
Head of Marketing
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Register for a
Subscribe to
Follow us

Game Developer Account

Game Developer Newsletter

@gamedevdotcom

Register for a

Game Developer Account

Gain full access to resources (events, white paper, webinars, reports, etc)
Single sign-on to all Informa products

Register
Subscribe to

Game Developer Newsletter

Get daily Game Developer top stories every morning straight into your inbox

Subscribe
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more