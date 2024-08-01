Indie publisher Armor Games reportedly axes publishing team

Bungie wasn't the only developer to end July with staff cuts. Developers at publisher Armor Games revealed they were also laid off, though the current number of reductions is unclear, as is the reason for the layoffs.

It appears these cuts were focused on Armor's publishing team. Producer Michelle Lega wrote her group would "all be looking for work soon, so if you’re hiring a publishing team, we’re all very qualified and work well together!"

"Today is my last day at Armor Games Studios," wrote marketing manager Ariana Perry. "While it'll take a bit to fully process the change, i'm incredibly thankful for the amazing colleagues and developers i was able to work with during my time here."

"I've known for a while this was coming, but it still feels unreal," Lega added. "My time at Armor was incredible, thanks in huge part to my amazing coworkers and the developers I worked with."

Three games are still supposedly on the publishing slate

The most recent game to come out under Armor's banner will Antony Lavelle's Shift Legacy Collection on August 7. Currently, there are three games that've gone unreleased, and their state is unclear should the entire publishing team be gone.

If Armor has eliminated the entire publishing division, it's the second publisher to do this. Days ago, Humble Games laid off its entire publishing team in a restructure that's put recent developer partners in a bind with updating their games.

Game Developer reached out to Armor Games, and we will update the story when a response is given.