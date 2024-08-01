Sponsored By

Indie publisher Armor Games reportedly axes publishing team

Ex-staff claim the publisher has eliminated its entire publishing team. If true, it's unclear what that means for the games Armor's expected to publish.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

August 1, 2024

1 Min Read
Screenshot of a frog on a tadpole in 2024's Kamaeru: A Frog Refuge.
Image via Humble Reeds/Armor Games Studios.

Bungie wasn't the only developer to end July with staff cuts. Developers at publisher Armor Games revealed they were also laid off, though the current number of reductions is unclear, as is the reason for the layoffs.

It appears these cuts were focused on Armor's publishing team. Producer Michelle Lega wrote her group would "all be looking for work soon, so if you’re hiring a publishing team, we’re all very qualified and work well together!"

"Today is my last day at Armor Games Studios," wrote marketing manager Ariana Perry. "While it'll take a bit to fully process the change, i'm incredibly thankful for the amazing colleagues and developers i was able to work with during my time here."

"I've known for a while this was coming, but it still feels unreal," Lega added. "My time at Armor was incredible, thanks in huge part to my amazing coworkers and the developers I worked with."

Three games are still supposedly on the publishing slate

The most recent game to come out under Armor's banner will Antony Lavelle's Shift Legacy Collection on August 7. Currently, there are three games that've gone unreleased, and their state is unclear should the entire publishing team be gone.

If Armor has eliminated the entire publishing division, it's the second publisher to do this. Days ago, Humble Games laid off its entire publishing team in a restructure that's put recent developer partners in a bind with updating their games.

Game Developer reached out to Armor Games, and we will update the story when a response is given.

Read more about:

LayoffsCulture

About the Author(s)

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Promo image for the Apple Arcade, featuring Angry Birds and Nier.
Business
Apple Arcade devs call company out of touch, cite Vision Pro and payment issuesApple Arcade devs call company out of touch, cite Vision Pro and payment issues
byJustin Carter
Aug 1, 2024
2 Min Read
Logo for game platform Roblox.
Business
Roblox's revenue and player count go up, up, up in Q2Roblox's revenue and player count go up, up, up in Q2
byJustin Carter
Aug 1, 2024
2 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

A glowing green boss from Hyper Light Breaker.
Art
Tossing out textures to build a visual bridge from Hyper Light Breaker to its predecessorTossing out textures to build a visual bridge from Hyper Light Breaker to its predecessor
byBryant Francis
Aug 1, 2024
5 Min Read
Key artwork for Thank Goodness You're Here!
Design
'Humor is all we've really got': Championing absurdity in Thank Goodness You're Here!'Humor is all we've really got': Championing absurdity in Thank Goodness You're Here!
byChris Kerr
Aug 1, 2024
7 Min Read
Key artwork for the Hitman franchise
Business
Studios can 'suffer' on the stock market: Hitman dev IO Interactive says independence brought stabilityStudios can 'suffer' on the stock market: Hitman dev IO Interactive says independence brought stability
byChris Kerr
Jul 31, 2024
4 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Cooking Games Spotlight: Deep Dives, Interviews, and More

A goat host character presides over a retro TV set
Production
Psychonauts 2's cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devsPsychonauts 2's cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devs
byDanielle Riendeau
thumbnail
Design
The Unrealized Potential of Cooking in GamesThe Unrealized Potential of Cooking in Games
byLeonardo Ferreira
thumbnail
Design
Exploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao CafeExploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao Cafe
byJoel Couture

Featured Blogs

thumbnail
Art
More Than Movements: Solving Animation ProblemsMore Than Movements: Solving Animation Problems
byMikhail Vershinin
Jul 30, 2024
13 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Level Design Postmortem: Sixth Street (Zenless Zone Zero)Level Design Postmortem: Sixth Street (Zenless Zone Zero)
Jul 29, 2024
6 Min Read
thumbnail
Production
A small games manifestoA small games manifesto
byBrandon Dillon
Jul 29, 2024
6 Min Read

Game Developer Essentials

thumbnail
Programming
How to get better fps on PC while porting games to consolesHow to get better fps on PC while porting games to consoles
byKostyantyn Oleschenko, Olexandr Makeevand 1 more
The logo for Ironwood Studios.
Production
What it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative visionWhat it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative vision
byBryant Francis
A series of matches burning out.
Production
What the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnoutWhat the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnout
byBryant Francis
Chris Zukowski at the GDC mic
Marketing
The secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percentThe secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percent
byImran Khan