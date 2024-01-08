Sponsored By

The studio has worked on titles including Doom 3: VR Edition and Marvel Dimension of Heroes.

Chris Kerr

January 8, 2024

The Archiact logo on an orange and blue background
Image via Archiact

VR studio Archiact has made an undisclosed number of layoffs. The studio said the decision to cut jobs wasn't made "lightly" and implored companies who are currently hiring to snap up those affected.

"We are working with these individuals to offset this difficult transition as much as possible," it added in a post on X, noting that the decision impacted staff across animation, art, audio, engineering, design, IT, narrative, production, and QA.

Archiact has worked on titles like Doom 3: VR Edition, Freediver: Triton Down, and Marvel Dimension of Heroes, and describes itself as a "premier virtual reality studio."

The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with a satellite office in Toronto. On its website, Archiact says it currently has over 100 employees.

The studio's latest project was Journey to Foundation, a sci-fi adventure based on the Isaac Asimov 'Foundation' novel series. The title launched in December last year for PS VR2, Meta Quest, and Pico and was self-published by Archiact.

Layoffs swept across the video game industry in 2023, impacting tens of thousands of workers at major players like Epic Games, Embracer, Unity, PlayStation Studios, EA and many more.

Although we're only a few days into 2024, we've already heard of more layoffs at notable studios including Bossa, 3D Realms and Slipgate, and now Archiact.

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry.

