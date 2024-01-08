VR studio Archiact has made an undisclosed number of layoffs. The studio said the decision to cut jobs wasn't made "lightly" and implored companies who are currently hiring to snap up those affected.

"We are working with these individuals to offset this difficult transition as much as possible," it added in a post on X, noting that the decision impacted staff across animation, art, audio, engineering, design, IT, narrative, production, and QA.

Archiact has worked on titles like Doom 3: VR Edition, Freediver: Triton Down, and Marvel Dimension of Heroes, and describes itself as a "premier virtual reality studio."

The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with a satellite office in Toronto. On its website, Archiact says it currently has over 100 employees.

The studio's latest project was Journey to Foundation, a sci-fi adventure based on the Isaac Asimov 'Foundation' novel series. The title launched in December last year for PS VR2, Meta Quest, and Pico and was self-published by Archiact.

Layoffs swept across the video game industry in 2023, impacting tens of thousands of workers at major players like Epic Games, Embracer, Unity, PlayStation Studios, EA and many more.

Although we're only a few days into 2024, we've already heard of more layoffs at notable studios including Bossa, 3D Realms and Slipgate, and now Archiact.