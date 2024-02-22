IGN's worker-led Creators Guild successfully unionizes

Two weeks after announcing its formation, the IGN Creators Guild has successfully unionized.

The worker-led group revealed on Twitter it has been willingly recognized by parent company Ziff Davis. Since early February, it has called on support from users, including a petition calling for recognition.

"We’re still working out the final composition of our union," it wrote, "but we're thrilled IGN came to the table and recognized us!"

IGNCG is made up of over 80 creative and editorial staff from the games journalism outlet. Ahead of its reveal, 85 percent of eligible members already signed union authorization cards.

Along with extra pay and better benefits, union members hope to protect against layoffs across media industries such as games and entertainment. They also want to "avoid future mismanaged pivots and reorganizations."

Rebekah Valentine, a longtime writer for the outlet, said at the time IGN's staff "need more support than they're currently getting."

At the time of IGNCG's reveal, ex-Bungie general counsel Dan McGowan called for a larger unionization push across the industry. As one of the more prominent games outlets, IGN's union is a substantial addition to the developer-formed unions over the years.