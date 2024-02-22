Sponsored By

IGN's worker-led Creators Guild successfully unionizes

IGN's parent company Ziff Davis has willingly recognized IGN's Creators Guild, made up of 80 staffers across its creative and editorial teams.

Justin Carter

February 22, 2024

1 Min Read
Logo for the IGN Creators Guild.
Image via IGN.

Two weeks after announcing its formation, the IGN Creators Guild has successfully unionized.

The worker-led group revealed on Twitter it has been willingly recognized by parent company Ziff Davis. Since early February, it has called on support from users, including a petition calling for recognition.

"We’re still working out the final composition of our union," it wrote, "but we're thrilled IGN came to the table and recognized us!"

IGNCG is made up of over 80 creative and editorial staff from the games journalism outlet. Ahead of its reveal, 85 percent of eligible members already signed union authorization cards.

Along with extra pay and better benefits, union members hope to protect against layoffs across media industries such as games and entertainment. They also want to "avoid future mismanaged pivots and reorganizations."

Rebekah Valentine, a longtime writer for the outlet, said at the time IGN's staff "need more support than they're currently getting."

At the time of IGNCG's reveal, ex-Bungie general counsel Dan McGowan called for a larger unionization push across the industry. As one of the more prominent games outlets, IGN's union is a substantial addition to the developer-formed unions over the years.

Read more about:

[Trend] Unionization

About the Author(s)

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Key art for Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor.
Business
Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor sells 500,000 units in its first weekDeep Rock Galactic: Survivor sells 500,000 units in its first week
byJustin Carter
Feb 22, 2024
1 Min Read
Key art for FromSoftware's Elden Ring.
Business
Elden Ring sales surpass 23 million copies in two yearsElden Ring sales surpass 23 million copies in two years
byJustin Carter
Feb 22, 2024
1 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated
Mar 18 - Mar 22, 2024
GDC is the game industry's premier professional event, championing game developers and the advancement of their craft.
Learn More

Featured Blogs

Design
Designing maps that complement game mechanics
Designing maps that complement game mechanics

Feb 22, 2024

Business
Freerunners Steam Next Fest Postmortem
Freerunners Steam Next Fest Postmortem

Feb 22, 2024

Design
Thoughts on Minit Fun Racer
Thoughts on Minit Fun Racer

Feb 22, 2024