Sponsored By

The union hopes to "change the industry for the better."

Chris Kerr

February 15, 2024

2 Min Read
The Flying Wild Hog office in Poland
Image via Flying Wild Hog

Shadow Warrior and Space Punks developer Flying Wild Hog has unionized. The Polish studio shared the news on Linkedin and said it has become the third studio to unionize under the Polish Gamedev Workers Union and Inicjatywa Pracownicza banner. 

Notably, it claims it has also become the first Embracer-owned studio to unionize. 

"Today the workers of Flying Wild Hog revealed the union within the studio," reads the post. "The union membership has been steadily growing, and if you too want to act and change the industry for the better—contact us! All specializations and contract types are welcome." 

The Polish Gamedev Workers Union also represents workers at Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red and This War of Mine maker 11 Bit Studios. The unionized workers at CD Projekt broke cover last year, with the studio voluntarily recognizing the union shortly after

Unionization in the game industry

Unionization is on the rise across the video game industry as employees seek fight as a collective for better working conditions amid sweeping layoffs, dwindling funding, and stagnating wages. 

Flying Wild Hog was acquired by Embracer in 2020 during the Swedish conglomerate's ill-fated spending spree. The company has since ditched its free-wheeling approach to mergers and acquisitions and is currently in the process of restructuring its entire business to become "highly cash-flow generative." 

Related:Embracer says it's looking out for shareholders after cutting almost 1,400 jobs

That restructuring program has resulted in mass layoffs, studio closures, project cancelations, and divestment talks. Earlier today, Embracer revealed it has cut almost 1,400 jobs in six months, but pledged to continue trimming costs so it can "maximize shareholder value." 

The Polish Gamedev Workers Union has shared a detailed manifesto on its website and has pledged to fight for the "common goal of creating games in a stable, fair, diverse, and healthy environment." That's arguably the exact opposite of the environment Embracer has cultivated for its employees. 

Read more about:

Top Stories[Trend] Unionization

About the Author(s)

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

See more from Chris Kerr
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Key art for Metro Exodus.
Business
Metro Exodus hits 10 million copies soldMetro Exodus hits 10 million copies sold
byJustin Carter
Feb 15, 2024
1 Min Read
Kim and Harry in key art for 2019's Disco Elysium.
Business
Report: ZA/UM will lay off 25 percent of staff after recent project cancellationReport: ZA/UM will lay off 25 percent of staff after recent project cancellation
byJustin Carter
Feb 15, 2024
2 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated
Mar 18 - Mar 22, 2024
GDC is the game industry's premier professional event, championing game developers and the advancement of their craft.
Learn More

Featured Blogs

Design
Can Ryukishi07’s “Sound Novels” be considered Games?
Can Ryukishi07’s “Sound Novels” be considered Games?

Feb 14, 2024

Audio
The Big Index 2024: Articles for Game Music Composers
The Big Index 2024: Articles for Game Music Composers

Feb 13, 2024

Business
Every Game Has the Community It Deserves
Every Game Has the Community It Deserves

Feb 12, 2024