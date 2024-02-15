Shadow Warrior and Space Punks developer Flying Wild Hog has unionized. The Polish studio shared the news on Linkedin and said it has become the third studio to unionize under the Polish Gamedev Workers Union and Inicjatywa Pracownicza banner.

Notably, it claims it has also become the first Embracer-owned studio to unionize.

"Today the workers of Flying Wild Hog revealed the union within the studio," reads the post. "The union membership has been steadily growing, and if you too want to act and change the industry for the better—contact us! All specializations and contract types are welcome."

The Polish Gamedev Workers Union also represents workers at Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red and This War of Mine maker 11 Bit Studios. The unionized workers at CD Projekt broke cover last year, with the studio voluntarily recognizing the union shortly after.

Unionization in the game industry

Unionization is on the rise across the video game industry as employees seek fight as a collective for better working conditions amid sweeping layoffs, dwindling funding, and stagnating wages.

Flying Wild Hog was acquired by Embracer in 2020 during the Swedish conglomerate's ill-fated spending spree. The company has since ditched its free-wheeling approach to mergers and acquisitions and is currently in the process of restructuring its entire business to become "highly cash-flow generative."

That restructuring program has resulted in mass layoffs, studio closures, project cancelations, and divestment talks. Earlier today, Embracer revealed it has cut almost 1,400 jobs in six months, but pledged to continue trimming costs so it can "maximize shareholder value."

The Polish Gamedev Workers Union has shared a detailed manifesto on its website and has pledged to fight for the "common goal of creating games in a stable, fair, diverse, and healthy environment." That's arguably the exact opposite of the environment Embracer has cultivated for its employees.