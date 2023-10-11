informa
/
/
Announcements
New on the Game Developer Podcast: Ep. 34 Practical indie marketing advice with Steam expert Chris Zukowski [Listen Now]
PreviousNext
Business
2 MIN READ
News

Hyenas devs imply cancellation was inevitable

Staff who worked on the cancelled shooter think Hyenas got a necessary, but nonetheless frustrating, end.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
October 11, 2023
Screenshot of a character overlooking Earth in Creative Assembly's Hyenas.

Staff who worked on the recently scrapped Hyenas are opening up about the project's end and where they believe things went wrong during production. In a new video from YouTuber Volound, those team members described the failed multiplayer shooter as an avoidable mistake. 

Last week, Volound released a video digging into Creative Assembly's issues while making Hyenas, such as engine problems and a larger lack of direction. The comments provided for the new video further highlight the issues that left the staff feeling vulnerable at the hands of management, including incoming staff redundancies.

"I feel that because [Creative Assembly] had that corporate backing," said one developer, "it was very much a case of ignore the bad feedback and push towards polishing this metaphorical turd into what the publisher has invested in producing."

Creative Assembly's plans for the game were so big that one source revealed it purchased two buildings specifically meant to house current and future staff for its development. The project is believed to be Sega's most expensive title to date, one Sega hoped would deliver over $600 million in lifetime sales.

A second developer told Volound that Hyenas had "much money thrown at this project." To them, Sega figured it'd be better to cancel it mid-development rather than risk it bombing on or shortly after release. But by doing so, the developer noted Creative Assembly "is now fronting the bill" for Sega's decision. 

"I'm paralyzed with a mixture of upset and anger over what's happening to my friends there," said another developer. "I was...with these people for the best part of seven years, and now thanks to poor mismanagement from command level, they're now the ones to be summarily executed.

Volund's video also includes a look at the previously reported tone piece created by filmmaker Neil Blomkamp, which can be seen below. The Gran Turismo director was said to have visited Creative Assembly in 2019 and used a video that helped the Hyenas team settle on the game's general direction and core premise. 

Culture

Latest Jobs

University of Colorado Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs, CO, USA
10.4.23
Instructor - Game Design and Development

PlayStation Studios Creative Arts

Petaling Jaya, Selangor, Malaysia
9.14.23
Lead Concept Artist

NYU Game Center

New York, NY, USA
9.28.23
Assistant Arts Professor, Visual Design and Art Direction for Games

Digital Extremes

Remote
9.27.23
Lead AI Programmer
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Advertise with
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Advertise with

Game Developer

Engage game professionals and drive sales using an array of Game Developer media solutions to meet your objectives.

Learn More
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more