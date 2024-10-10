Sponsored By

Hotline Miami 2 delisted from PS5 in Australia after being banned...in 2015

When that Aussie Hotline bling, it can only mean one thing.

Tom Regan, Contributing Editor

October 10, 2024

Devolver Digital, Hotline Miami 2
Devolver Digital

Sony has removed Hotline Miami 2 for sale on PSN in Australia after seemingly forgetting that the game was banned in the region in 2015. Despite releasing on PS5 down under in October 2023, the Australian ratings board has apparently only just noticed, with Sony now issuing refunds for PS5 owners that purchased the game.

"We have become aware that the product Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number has not received a proper rating from the Australian Classification Board and have therefore taken steps to refund customers who have purchased the game," states Sony, via Press Start.

"We have issued a refund of the total purchase price for the product back to your original payment method. This may take 30-60 days to appear on your bank statement. If your original payment source is unavailable, we will refund the purchase amount to your PlayStation Network wallet." We apologize for any inconvenience caused."

Devolver Digital weighs in

Any players that acquired a copy via PS Plus in Australia have similarly had their access removed. Back in 2019, Hotline Miami 2 briefly made its way onto the Nintendo eshop, before being spotted by the ACB and pulled from sale just 24 hours later.

When contacted by Eurogamer for comment on the Australian delisting, Devolver Digital issued the following response.

Devolver_response.jpg

