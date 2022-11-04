Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding creator Hideo Kojima isn't interested in selling his studio, Kojima Productions.

During the latest episode of his Brain Structure podcast (via Metro), the veteran developer indicated he's received a deluge of acquisition offers from "all over the world," but that Kojima Productions will be remaining independent.

"Let me reiterate that we are indies. We have no affiliations whatsoever and we are not backed by anyone," he said. "Every day I am approached by offers all over the world to buy our studio. Some of those offers are ridiculously high prices but it’s not that I want money.

"I want to make what I want to make. That’s why I created this studio. So as long as I’m alive, I don’t think I will ever accept those offers."

It's interesting to see one of the game industry's most prominent personalities shoot down acquisition talk during a year that has seen some huge M&A moves.

Over the past 12 months we've seen Microsoft purchase Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion, Sony splash out $3.6 billion on Destiny creator Bungie, and Swedish conglomerate Embracer buy practically everybody else.

Kojima formed Kojima Productions in 2015 after parting ways with Konami in pretty acrimonious circumstances. In the years since, the Japanese studio has launched Death Stranding, opened a new multimedia division in California, and has now partnered with Xbox Game Studios to develop a new project.