informa
/
/
Announcements
Alert
We are currently working to fix issues with blog auto-logouts and misattributed articles. Click here to report an issue.
PreviousNext
News

Death Stranding dev Kojima Productions opens multimedia division in California

The nascent division will "explore opportunities beyond game development into film, television, and other forms of entertainment."
Chris Kerr
News Editor
November 22, 2021

Death Stranding developer Kojima Productions has opened a multimedia division in California.

Breaking the news on Twitter, the company explained the new business arm will "explore opportunities beyond game development into film, television, and other forms of entertainment."

In a statement handed to GI.biz, the company revealed former PlayStation exec Riley Russell -- who until recently worked as the company's chief legal officer -- will oversee the new division.

Elaborating on the rationale behind the move, Kojima Productions' business development manager Yoshiko Fukuda said the opening will allow the company to find "new ways to entertain, engage, and offer value to our fans."

"Our new division will take the studio into even more areas that present our creative narratives beyond video games and to open up ways for our fans to communicate and immerse themselves in these spaces," continued Fukuda.

Kojima Productiuons was (re)formed by Metal Gear creator Hideo Kojima in 2015 after his high-profile split from Konami. The Japanese studio launched in debut title, Death Stranding, in 2019 and is currently working on an unannounced project.

Latest Jobs

Infinity Ward

Woodland Hills, California
11.3.21
Sr. Multiplayer Design Scripter/Programmer

Disbelief

Cambridge, Massachusetts
11.3.21
Jr. Programmer

4A Games

Malta
11.3.21
Lead Game Systems Designer New IP

XSEED

Torrance, California
11.3.21
Head of Marketing
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Register for a
Subscribe to
Follow us

Game Developer Account

Game Developer Newsletter

@gamedevdotcom

Register for a

Game Developer Account

Gain full access to resources (events, white paper, webinars, reports, etc)
Single sign-on to all Informa products

Register
Subscribe to

Game Developer Newsletter

Get daily Game Developer top stories every morning straight into your inbox

Subscribe
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more