Death Stranding dev Kojima Productions opens multimedia division in California

Death Stranding developer Kojima Productions has opened a multimedia division in California.

Breaking the news on Twitter, the company explained the new business arm will "explore opportunities beyond game development into film, television, and other forms of entertainment."

In a statement handed to GI.biz, the company revealed former PlayStation exec Riley Russell -- who until recently worked as the company's chief legal officer -- will oversee the new division.

Elaborating on the rationale behind the move, Kojima Productions' business development manager Yoshiko Fukuda said the opening will allow the company to find "new ways to entertain, engage, and offer value to our fans."

"Our new division will take the studio into even more areas that present our creative narratives beyond video games and to open up ways for our fans to communicate and immerse themselves in these spaces," continued Fukuda.

Kojima Productiuons was (re)formed by Metal Gear creator Hideo Kojima in 2015 after his high-profile split from Konami. The Japanese studio launched in debut title, Death Stranding, in 2019 and is currently working on an unannounced project.