Hi-Rez Studios has a launched a new subsidiary focused on backend support for live service games. Dubbed RallyHere, the platform bills itself as a way to bring "world-class operations" for ongoing cross-platform multiplayer titles.

Founded earlier in the year, RallyHere is said to already be used in Hi-Rez games such as Rogue Company and Paladins. Its press release notes that it can "offer game developers a fully integrated product suite which covers all the key features necessary to run live service games across multiple platforms."

Hi-Rez has been making live games ever since its debut title, 2010's Global Agenda. Most of them are still running today, which puts the developer in a position to help smaller studios in particular who may not have the backing of a Sony or Microsoft (or those publisher's subsidiaries) to show them the ropes of live games.

RallyHere's team is headed up by current Hi-Rez CEO Stewart Chisam, chief revenue officer Trevor Williams, and CTO Phil Collins. Chisam explained the team provides infrastructure for developers, including "cross-platform authentication, monetization, matchmaking and social systems."

"We help companies understand what goes into running live service ops games once launched," he continued. "Our team [has] the knowledge to supercharge the growth of live service games whilst also enabling them to maintain themselves with smaller teams."

That same release also notes that the platform is meant for developers of all sizes. Creating live service games can be a crap shoot for any studio, and Williams said the company's tools would "help studios bring their incredible games and ideas to market."

