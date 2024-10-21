Sponsored By

Hi-Rez Studios is pulling the plug on Divine Knockout and Realm Royale Reforge

Both games will go offline on Feburary 17, 2025.

Tom Regan, Contributing Editor

October 21, 2024

Hi-Rez Studio's Realm Royale Reborn artwork
Hi-Rez Studio

Hi-Rez Studios will be shutting down two of its multiplayer titles on February 17,2025—Divine Knockout and Realm Royale Reforge. The move was announced via the Steam page for each respective game, with developers Evil Mojo Games and Red Beard Games (both subsidiaries of Hi-Rez Studios) sharing almost identical statements on the proposed closures.

The news comes just weeks after Hi-Rez implemented an un-specified number of layoffs, citing that the move would “ensure” Smite 2’s future success. Upon closure, Divine Knockout and Realm Royale Reforge will be removed from digital storefronts along with all their DLC, and see their servers shuttered. Both titles recently went free-to-play.

Unalive service games

Hi-Rez’s game closures follow a bad few weeks for game preservation, with LittleBigPlanet 3 and all the series DLC being pulled from PlayStation at the end of October.

The sunsetting of Divine Knockout and Realm Royale Reforge also comes amidst a bad year for live service games, where AAA titles like Suicide Squad, Concord and Hyenas have either been cancelled or failed to meet sales expectations.

