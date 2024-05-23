Sponsored By

Animal Well's haunting style owes much to procedural animation

In a Game Developer interview last year, creator Billy Basso discussed his animation process and use of creative coding to build Animal Well's unique aesthetic.

Danielle Riendeau, Editor-in-Chief

May 23, 2024

2 Min Read
Haunting pixel animals against a dark backdrop
Via bigmode

Animal Well launched earlier this month to great critical praise: the mysterious pixel art metroidvania has turned heads for its puzzle-oriented gameplay and pulsating pixel stylings. Last year, we interviewed solo creator Billy Basso about the game, building its very unique style and fresh take on a beloved genre, and the appealing power of pixel art.

"Limitations encourage creativity"

"I view pixel art as a style that is sort of native to the medium of video games," Blasso said in the interview. "Most screens are fundamentally made up of a grid of pixels, and you have to do a lot of extra work to hide that fact. Pixel art embraces it instead. A lot of people think the main point of modern pixel art is to create nostalgia for older games, and Animal Well certainly has some of that. But I think there are also a lot of other good timeless qualities about it. In the same way people appreciate tile mosaics, it is satisfying seeing a form be abstracted, and more open to interpretation. I think limitations encourage creativity."

He noted that he created the particularly disturbing (or entrancing!) animations with "creative coding," with techniques developed alongside the game's engine. They include "functionality for particle effects and procedurally drawing geometry," and represent a desire to push past what folks might expect from a game evoking a retro style.

"As far as pushing into uncharted territory, I've been trying to use techniques that wouldn't work well for pixel art in other engines. I have a fluid sim that is constantly running on a layer for water and smoke effects. I can draw sprites into it the same way I draw anything else. I'm using normal maps for the background art along with a ton of dynamic lighting stuff. Early on, the game truly did look like an NES game, but I've been layering on more and more rendering systems over time."

Read the full interview for more insight on Animal Well's creation, including the philosophy behind its world design and emphasis on secrets and mystery.

Read more about:

DesignerArtist

About the Author(s)

Danielle Riendeau

Danielle Riendeau

Editor-in-Chief, GameDeveloper.com

Danielle is the editor-in-chief of Game Developer, with previous editorial posts at Fanbyte, VICE, and Polygon. She’s also a lecturer in game design at the Berklee College of Music, and a hobbyist game developer in her spare time.

See more from Danielle Riendeau
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

A soldier in Ubisoft's xDefiant.
Business
xDefiant reportedly netted 1 million players within 2.5 hours of launchxDefiant reportedly netted 1 million players within 2.5 hours of launch
byJustin Carter
May 23, 2024
1 Min Read
Soldiers investigating a home in the trailer for The Last Sentinel.
Business
Lightspeed Studios nabs SIE alum Michael Pattison as VP of console/PC publishingLightspeed Studios nabs SIE alum Michael Pattison as VP of console/PC publishing
byJustin Carter
May 23, 2024
1 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

thumbnail
Production
Deep Dive: Harnessing the power of player feedback with Dying Light 2Deep Dive: Harness the power of player feedback with Dying Light 2
byTymon Smektała
May 23, 2024
7 Min Read
Frog characters among a friendly landscape
Design
Kamaeru: A Frog Refuge hopes to inspire a love for the wetlandsKamaeru: A Frog Refuge hopes to inspire a love for the wetlands
byJoel Couture
May 21, 2024
8 Min Read
Key artwork for The Crush House
Production
Conflict, cringe, and existential dread: How The Crush House mimics reality televisionConflict, cringe, and existential dread: How The Crush House mimics reality television
byChris Kerr
May 21, 2024
4 Min Read

Featured Blogs

Production
Modders are Developers - It’s Time to Pay Them
Modders are Developers - It’s Time to Pay Them

May 23, 2024

people playing Nintendo Switch
Business
How acquiring Shiver Entertainment helps Nintendo navigate its next-generation transition
How acquiring Shiver Entertainment helps Nintendo navigate its next-generation transition

May 22, 2024

Marketing
Finding Your Voice: How to target press and influencers for your game
Finding Your Voice: How to target press and influencers for your game

May 20, 2024

Latest Podcasts
See all

Game Developer Essentials

The logo for Ironwood Studios.
Production
What it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative vision
What it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative vision
A series of matches burning out.
Production
What the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnout
What the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnout
Chris Zukowski at the GDC mic
Marketing
The secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percent
The secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percent
Design
The key to future employment in games dev is diversifying your skill set
The key to future employment in games dev is diversifying your skill set