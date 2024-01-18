Sponsored By

Since GTA Online's PlayStation 4 and Xbox One version is turning 10, Rockstar's eliminating the in-game editor for those systems.

Justin Carter

January 18, 2024

Promo art for Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto Online.
Image via Rockstar Games.

  • That last-gen is losing the Rockstar editor is a quiet admittance of GTA Online's age.

Rockstar revealed it'll be killing support for its titular video editor for GTA Online's PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions on February 20.

On the developer's newsletter, it cited the "technical capabilities" of the previous console generation. GTA Online has been around since 2013, and its PS4 and Xbox One version will be 10 in November.

By ending last-gen support for the editor, Rockstar hopes to keep those versions "updated with GTA Online additions for as long as possible." Current-generation and PC players will be unaffected by this change.

Along with the editor, clips or projects saved by players won't be seen on the consoles after that date. Rockstar advised players export those projects and clips before February 20.

Grand Theft Auto 6 on the horizon

There's been a gradual closing down of online services for games up there in age. Rockstar hasn't been in those conversations, but time is clearly catching up with its most successful title to date.

With Grand Theft Auto 6 incoming, both last and current-gen versions of GTA Online could soon be shuttered entirely.

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

