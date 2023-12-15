Come March 2024, a pair of online multiplayer games are having their service ended. Rocket Arena from developer Final Strike will go offline on March 21, 2024, while the Ubisoft racing game The Crew will be ended on March 31.

The former released in 2020 and was suddenly delisted this past November without any warning from Final Strike or EA. Ahead of its shutdown, players can re-download the game and play until March 21.

Meanwhile, The Crew came out in 2014 and was delisted (along with its in-game currency packs) earlier this week. Beyond its age, Ubisoft attributed the delisting to "upcoming server infrastructure and licensing restraints."

Earlier this year, developer Ivory Tower revealed the franchise hit 40 million players between the first game and its 2018 sequel. The Crew joins fellow Ubisoft titles NCIS and Assassin's Creed II in being taken offline next year.

While Ubisoft said it doesn't take The Crew's decommissioning lightly, it pointed players towards The Crew 2 and the recently released The Crew Motorsport.

The developer is allowing players who recently bought The Crew to get a refund, and the appeal process is here. It also provided a brief retrospective on the first game and how it laid the path for the sequels.