Sponsored By

EA's Rocket Arena and Ubisoft's The Crew go offline in March 2024EA's Rocket Arena and Ubisoft's The Crew go offline in March 2024

The multiplayer-focused Rocket Arena and The Crew were recently delisted and will be taken offline completely next March.

Justin Carter

December 15, 2023

1 Min Read
Cars racing in Ivory Tower's 2014 game The Crew.
Image via Ubisoft.

At a Glance

  • Different as they are, both The Crew and Rocket Arena were abruptly delisted ahead of their respective shutdowns next year.

Come March 2024, a pair of online multiplayer games are having their service ended. Rocket Arena from developer Final Strike will go offline on March 21, 2024, while the Ubisoft racing game The Crew will be ended on March 31.

The former released in 2020 and was suddenly delisted this past November without any warning from Final Strike or EA. Ahead of its shutdown, players can re-download the game and play until March 21.

Meanwhile, The Crew came out in 2014 and was delisted (along with its in-game currency packs) earlier this week. Beyond its age, Ubisoft attributed the delisting to "upcoming server infrastructure and licensing restraints."

Earlier this year, developer Ivory Tower revealed the franchise hit 40 million players between the first game and its 2018 sequel. The Crew joins fellow Ubisoft titles NCIS and Assassin's Creed II in being taken offline next year.

While Ubisoft said it doesn't take The Crew's decommissioning lightly, it pointed players towards The Crew 2 and the recently released The Crew Motorsport.

The developer is allowing players who recently bought The Crew to get a refund, and the appeal process is here. It also provided a brief retrospective on the first game and how it laid the path for the sequels.

About the Author(s)

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Shadowheart in Larian's Baldur's Gate 3.
Business
Baldur's Gate 3 has no future on Xbox Game Pass, says LarianBaldur's Gate 3 has no future on Xbox Game Pass, says Larian
byJustin Carter
Dec 15, 2023
2 Min Read
Screenshot from Abandoned Sheep's Schrodinger's Cat Burglar.
Business
Game fund Astra lays off employees before holidaysGame fund Astra lays off employees before holidays
byJustin Carter
Dec 15, 2023
1 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated
Mar 18 - Mar 22, 2024
GDC is the game industry's premier professional event, championing game developers and the advancement of their craft.
Learn More

The Gama Archive

Production
Art Design Deep Dive: Using a 3D pipeline for 2D animation in Dead Cells
Art Design Deep Dive: Using a 3D pipeline for 2D animation in Dead Cells

Jan 25, 2018

Business
Nintendo survey reveals who's purchasing the Switch
Nintendo survey reveals who's purchasing the Switch

Oct 31, 2017

Audio
10 seminal game postmortems every developer should read
10 seminal game postmortems every developer should read

Mar 13, 2015

Design
The Fundamental Pillars of a Combat System
The Fundamental Pillars of a Combat System

Aug 15, 2012