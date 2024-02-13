Cygames' Granblue Fantasy: Relink has just sold over 1 million copies.

On Twitter, the developer revealed the benchmark for its newest title "after just 11 days. [...] A million thanks to our wonderful community of skyfarers for helping us reach this milestone."

The action-RPG released at the start of February for Windows, along with PlayStation 4 and 5. On Steam, it had a peak launch of over 114,000 players by opening weekend.

To compare, it falls behind 196,000 peak players for Helldivers 2 (which also recently sold 1 million copies) and Enshrouded's 160,000 players.

It's also the third Japan-made RPG to sell 1 million copies. Both Persona 3 Reload and Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth reached that benchmark not long after their initial launches.

Relink was first revealed in 2016, originally as a PS4 game c0-developed by PlatinumGames. That studio left the project by 2019, and it's been delayed several times throughout the 2020s.

Cygames has post-launch content planned for the game starting in March.