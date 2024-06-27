Gameloft Toronto staff laid off after studio 'substantially' reduces production activity
The company didn't disclose how many employees have lost their jobs, but it's being reported that almost 50 people have been made redundant.
June 27, 2024
Gameloft Toronto has laid off an undisclosed number of employees after reviewing its "production capacities."
The Disney Mobile Kingdoms developer confirmed the news in a statement to GI.biz, and said it had implemented a "reduction in workforce" due to fluctuating market conditions.
"As a company, we need to constantly review our production capacities. After careful consideration and in response to the ever-changing market conditions we are facing, it has become necessary to implement a reduction in workforce," reads the statement.
"Unfortunately, this leads us to substantially reduce our production activity in our Toronto studio and to let go some employees of the office. This decision has not been taken lightly, and we understand the impact it may have on affected employees. We will be working with them, on a case-by-case basis, to find the best way to handle their situation."
Most departments affected by the Gameloft Toronto cuts
GI.biz was previously told 49 people, representing the majority of Gameloft Toronto, had been laid off. Speaking to the publication, sources claimed that only HR, IT, and management were unaffected by the job cuts, and that development of Disney Magic Kingdoms was being transferred to Gameloft's studio in Kharkiv, Ukraine. Another title the studio was reportedly working on has also been cancelled.
Posting on Linkedin, former Gameloft Toronto community team manager Tasha Huggins said "a lot of incredible talent has just entered the market. "If you are interviewing anyone from the Gameloft Toronto/Disney Magic Kingdoms team, please reach out to me. I would love another opportunity to talk about just how amazing they are," she added.
Layoffs and studio closures continue to decimate the video game industry. Thousands of developers have lost their jobs since the turn of the year, including those working at major players like Microsoft, Sony, Embracer, Take-Two, EA, and more.
Read more about:LayoffsTop Stories
You May Also Like
Behind the GDC scenes with Beth Elderkin and Sam Warnke: Game Developer Podcast ep. 43May 15, 2024
What to do about Game Engines with Rez Graham and Bryant Francis: Game Developer Podcast Ep. 42April 30, 2024
Road to the IGF 2024 with Joel Couture: Game Developer Podcast ep. 41March 15, 2024
Accessibility and fancy footwork with GLYDR's John Warren - Game Developer Podcast ep. 40February 28, 2024