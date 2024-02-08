FromSoftware owner Kadokawa buys Octopath Traveler developer Acquire
Kadokawa wants to build on the success of Elden Ring by creating more original franchises.
February 8, 2024
Kadokawa Corporation, the parent company of Elden Ring developer FromSoftware, has purchased Octopath Traveler developer Acquire for an undisclosed fee.
As spotted by Gematsu, Kadokawa shared the news in its Q3 earnings report and said the acquisition will strengthen its ability to create new franchises.
"We have multiple game titles in the development pipeline, both for consoles and mobile platforms," noted Kadokawa, before adding that it also intends to develop a "media mix" through its mobile game business to maximize the value of its popular IPs.
Acquire was formed in 1994 and has developed original titles like Octopath Traveler wile also plying its trade as a for-hire studio. Notably, it has previously worked with FromSoftware on Tenchu 4 and Kadokawa said the pair have established a "cooperative relationship."
Kadokawa Group's lineup
The new-look Kadokawa Group now consists of game studios including FromSoftware, Spike Chunsoft, and Acquire. Collaboration between those subsidiaries will be encouraged.
"To strengthen the ability to create IP in games as part of our game business strategy, we have made Acquire Corp. into a wholly owned subsidiary," continues the earnings report. "By acquiring the company, which has produced million-seller hit titles, we expect to generate synergies with our existing game-related subsidiaries, strengthen our planning and development capabilities Groupwide, and enhance our lineup of console games."
Elden Ring is one of Kadokawa's newest franchises and was an undisputed hit. The title has sold over 20 million copies worldwide and released to huge critical fanfare. A mobile spin on the series was reportedly in the works at Tencent, but progress has apparently been slow.
