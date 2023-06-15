French studio Million Victories has raised $6.5 million in Series A funding to support development on its competitive mobile MMORTS, Million Lords.

Million Lords eclipsed 1.5 million downloads on iOS and Android in January and currently boasts 200,000 monthly active players.

As reported by VentureBeat, the studio said it wants to improve and expand the free-to-play title to attract more players.

More Million Lords

More specifically, Million Victories intends to turn Million Lords into a fully 3D experience while continuing to offer support in the form of regular updates. The Lyon-based developer also wants to expand its team and kickstart new projects.

The funding round was led by Eurazeo and Griffin Gaming Partners, the latter of which also sunk cash into the studio back in 2021.

Commenting on the latest funding round, Griffin partner Pierre Planche said Million Victories co-founders Benoit Ducrest and Celine Allary have assembled a team that has "consistently delivered on and exceeded our expectations."

"We are confident that this new round of funding will allow Million Lords to establish leadership in the 4X strategy category," added Planche.