informa
/
/
Announcements
New on the Game Developer Podcast: Ep. #32 - Dredging up Design with Black Salt Games [Listen Now]
PreviousNext
Business
1 MIN READ
News

French mobile studio Million Victories nets $6.5 million to support Million Lords

The competitive real-time-strategy title recently eclipsed 1.5 million downloads.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
June 15, 2023
Key artwork for Million Lords featuring a huge variety of characters

French studio Million Victories has raised $6.5 million in Series A funding to support development on its competitive mobile MMORTS, Million Lords.

Million Lords eclipsed 1.5 million downloads on iOS and Android in January and currently boasts 200,000 monthly active players.

As reported by VentureBeat, the studio said it wants to improve and expand the free-to-play title to attract more players.

More Million Lords

More specifically, Million Victories intends to turn Million Lords into a fully 3D experience while continuing to offer support in the form of regular updates. The Lyon-based developer also wants to expand its team and kickstart new projects.

The funding round was led by Eurazeo and Griffin Gaming Partners, the latter of which also sunk cash into the studio back in 2021.

Commenting on the latest funding round, Griffin partner Pierre Planche said Million Victories co-founders Benoit Ducrest and Celine Allary have assembled a team that has "consistently delivered on and exceeded our expectations."

"We are confident that this new round of funding will allow Million Lords to establish leadership in the 4X strategy category," added Planche.

Mobile

Latest Jobs

Treyarch

Playa Vista, Los Angeles, CA, USA
6.7.23
Lead Gameplay Engineer

PlayStation Studios Creative Arts

Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
6.7.23
World Art Manager

Treyarch

Playa Vista, Los Angeles, CA, USA
6.9.23
Senior UI Artist

Fred Rogers Productions

Hybrid (424 South 27th Street, Pittsburgh, PA, USA
5.19.23
Producer - Games & Websites
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Advertise with
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Advertise with

Game Developer

Engage game professionals and drive sales using an array of Game Developer media solutions to meet your objectives.

Learn More
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more