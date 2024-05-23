Sponsored By

Fragbite Group files bankruptcy for Fall Damage mid-publishing agreement

Despite ongoing talks to find a publisher for its shooter Alara Prime, Fall Damage isn't able to pay its debts before the bill comes due.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

May 23, 2024

Logo for game developer Fall Damage.
Image via Fall Damage.

Swedish corporate group Fragbite Group has declared bankruptcy for Alara Prime developer Fall Damage.

While a publishing agreement for the game is being locked down, the process has created "an unsustainable financial situation" for its creator. The apparently "not temporary" bankruptcy was further determined by an inability to pay off debts by their due date.

Impact-wise, the bankruptcy is said to be valued at SEK 39.0 million (or $3.63 million) for Fragbite. Both it and subsidiaries under its umbrella are said to "continue operations without interruption."

Fall Damage was formed in 2017 by DICE alums Markus Nyström, Dan Vaderlind, Mikael Kalms, Anders Gyllenberg. Fragbite acquired the studio last year as it was working toward completing its free-to-play shooter.

The search for a publishing partner has been ongoing since fall 2023 in what Fragbite said were "multiple dialogues." Despite the bankruptcy, development on Alara Prime is "on schedule."

As far as all of Fragbite is concerned, the company affirmed it has a "fundamentally stable, profitable core business" for the 2024-2025 fiscal year.

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

